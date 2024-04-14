Stuttgart 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 46th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will commence on April 15, with some high-quality tennis action expected in Stuttgart.

Iga Swiatek won the last two editions of the tournament by beating Aryna Sabalenka in each of the finals. The Pole will be a heavy favorite to win her third successive title in Stuttgart but the likes of Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are all capable of giving her a run for her money.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the tournament in Stuttgart.

What is Porsche Tennis Grand Prix?

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a claycourt event that is currently a part of the WTA 500 series.

The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1978, with Tracy Austin winning it by defeating Betty Stove in the final. The American won the first four editions of the competition.

Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in the history of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with six wins. Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis are some of the other big names who have won the WTA 500 event in the past.

Venue

The Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart is the venue for the WTA 500 event.

Players and Draw

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open

Top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek has received a bye and will face either Elise Mertens or Tatjana Maria in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka could have another encounter against Paula Badosa as the Belarusian will face either the Spaniard or a qualifier in the second round. Third seed Coco Gauff will look to start the claycourt season strongly and will face a qualifier in the second round.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina, however, has been handed a tough draw as her second-round opponent will be either Veronika Kudermetova or Barbora Krejcikova.

Schedule

The main draw of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix starts on April 15 and the quarterfinals will take place on Friday, April 19. The semifinals are scheduled for April 20 while the women's singles final will take place on April 21.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool at the WTA 500 event is $922,573 and the women's singles champion will earn €123,480. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €123,480

500 Runner-up €76,225 325 Semifinal €44,526 195 Quarterfinal €23,435 108 Round of 16 €11,925 60 Round of 32 €8,550 1

Where to Watch

Fans in the following countries can watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

Europe - DAZN

Germany - Eurosport

Spain - Tennis Channel, TV3, DAZN & TVE

Denmark - TV2

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - SPORTKLUB

Belgium - PLAY SPORTS/TELENET

Greece & Cyprus - NOVASPORTS

Hungary - MATCH4/NETWORK4

Portugal - ELEVEN SPORTS

Poland - CANAL+

Czech Republic and Slovakia - CANAL+ & AMC Networks

Romania - DIGISPORT

Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - SETANTA SPORTS

Benin, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast - NEW WORLD TV

Turkey - beIn Digiturk

Israel - CHARLTON

Australia - beIn Sports

Japan - DAZN

South Korea - CJ ENM

Hong Kong - NOW TV

Indonesia - REDDENTES

Chinese Taipei - SPORTCAST

Philippines - TAPDMV

Thailand - TRUEVISIONS

India - Tennis Channel

New Zealand - TVNZ

China - YOUKU

