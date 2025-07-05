"Success requires patience" - Naomi Osaka’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou sends strong message to Japanese after her Wimbledon heartbreak

On Friday, Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon campaign came to a heartbreaking close as she was knocked out of the grass court Major in the third round. After her loss, the Japanese star’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou penned a strong message of support for her.

Ad

After making early exits at both the Australian Open and French Open this year, Osaka's time in England got off to a promising start. After clinching straight set wins in her opening rounds, the four-time Grand Slam winner’s third round encounter saw her take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Naomi Osaka began the match at a sizzling pace, claiming a 6-3 win in the first set. However, she was unable to hold on to that momentum, eventually losing the next two sets 4-6, 4-6. After the match, the 27-year-old’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou congratulated Pavlyuchenkova while showing his support for Osaka, writing on Instagram,

Ad

Trending

“Congratulations to @nastia_pav for a great match. We keep the head high. It was a close match and you started to enjoy playing on grass @naomiosaka. You are improving every day. Success requires patience and we are patient.”

Ad

Naomi Osaka opens up about her Wimbledon exit

Osaka in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

For Naomi Osaka, 2025 has been a disappointing year. The former World No.1 was forced to withdraw in the third round at the Australian Open, and she dealt with an opening round exit at Roland Garros, a loss that left her in tears.

Ad

Reflecting on her heartbreak in Wimbledon, the Japanese said,

"I think in Paris, when I sat here [to speak to the media], I was very emotional. Now I don't feel anything. So I guess I'd prefer to feel nothing than everything.”

During her campaign in Wimbledon, Osaka showed glimpses of her former self, taking down Talia Gibson and Katerina Siniakova in her first two matches with ease. After her loss to Pavlyuchenkova, the 27-year-old shared that she felt she had the capacity to make a deep run at a Grand Slam but was heartbroken about her exit from England.

Ad

"Honestly, right now I'm just really upset. I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I'm working on. I feel like, while I still have the opportunity to try to [compete], I want to. Even though I get very upset when I lose, but I think that's my competitive nature.”

Over the course of her career, Naomi Osaka has consistently struggled at Wimbledon, failing to make it past the third round of the Major throughout the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline