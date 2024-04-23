Fans recently reacted to Novak Djokovic winning the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on Monday, April 22. Djokovic made history by winning the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for the record fifth time, equalling 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who also won the award five times (in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2018). The Serb had previously won the award in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

The World No.1 beat out tough competition from Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Mondo Duplantis, and Noah Lyles to claim the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

Novak Djokovic had an outstanding 2023 season, winning three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. He also won two ATP 1000 Masters tournaments (the Western & Southern Open and the Paris Masters) and secured the ATP Finals title for a record-breaking seventh time. He also spent a record-breaking 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

Tennis fans were delighted to see the Serbian superstar winning the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. They took to social media to share their happiness and delight.

One fan marveled at Novak Djokovic's incredible achievements in the 2023 season at the age of 35+, surpassing expectations set by Roger Federer and setting a new standard in the sport.

"For a three-Slam year in which he broke the Slam record, oldest YE #1 record and the record for most YECs, this is well deserved. Tennis players reaching such heights at 35+ was unheard of before Federer. Novak has just raised the bar even higher," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved! Great speech as well 👏🏼 ," a fan posted.

Many fans hailed the 24-time Grand Slam champion as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

"As expected, since in 2023 he cemented his status as the greatest tennis player of all time 💪 💪 💪 💪 ," the fan posted.

"It’s time we universally accept this man as the goat," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I'll say it one more time: #Djokovic fans are the luckiest tennis fans on the planet. Congrats, GOAT, on your fifth Laureus win. Lovely way to tie a bow on your incredible 2023. We love you!" a fan wrote.

Other fans stated that there was no more deserving sportsman to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award than the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"No doubt! Djokovic won 3 majors, and now has more major wins than anyone and more weeks at #1 than anyone!" a fan wrote.

"Ohhh my goodness!!! Such a deserving winner of the #Laureus24 World Sportsman of the Year! What a fantastic speech, so inspirational! We are so incredibly proud of you @DjokerNole congratulations," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "Incredibly honored to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award"

Winners Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

After winning the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award, Novak Djokovic expressed that he was "incredibly honored" at winning the award for a record-equalling fifth time.

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to [season] 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Serb added that the Laureus Awards were special because the winners are chosen by a panel of esteemed athletes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy.

"The Laureus Awards are so special because they represent recognition from the 69 world-class athletes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy. To earn the votes of my sporting heroes is what makes these awards so coveted in all of sport," he added.

In addition to Novak Djokovic's win, Rafael Nadal's foundation, the Rafael Nadal Foundation was recognized for its impactful work in supporting vulnerable young people in Spain and India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback