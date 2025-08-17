Anna Kalinskaya is facing the brunt of tennis fans after her recent attendance at the The Weekend's latest concert, coming just hours after she called out the WTA for her schedule at the Cincinnati Open. The Russian lost to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, losing 3-6, 4-6.
Before the clash, Kalinskaya took to social media to put the tournament on blast for not prioritizing her recovery and making her play twice on the same day after her previous round ended very late into the early morning.
“How can the WTA and tournament expect athletes to perform their best when the scheduling is this unfair? After my match against Alexandrova, I got home from the site at 2:40am and didn't go to bed until 4am. I slept a bit and came to the site to practice," Kalinskaya said.
"Then I get scheduled at 11 am for tomorrow's match - how does the tournament and WTA expect me to recover and continuously adjust my sleep pattern, which is one of the most important aspects of recovery? Seems a bit one sided," she added.
Seeing Kalinskaya's updates on Instagram from the Miami concert on Friday, fans immediately started criticizing the Russian, asking her why she did not want to recover instead of going out for the event.
"It's a wonder she was able to attend a concert the day after playing at 11:00 in the morning. I don't know how she does it," one fan said.
One fan even called Kalinskaya a 'liar' for her original complaint against the WTA and the Cincinnati Open.
"She’s such a liar lol," another wrote.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"Like recover for the US Open instead of doing this."
"Lol, they are people too 😉 After all, when our legs hurt we don't limit all our activities either. Let them live."
"She’s tryna get Casper Ruud to play MD with her."
Swiatek will now play the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event against Elena Rybakina on Sunday night, with the final scheduled to take place on Monday before the men's final.
Anna Kalinskaya next in action at the US Open after Cincinnati Open exit
Up next, Anna Kalinskaya will be in action at the US Open following her heartbreaking exit from the Cincinnati Open. Ranked within the Top-32 now in the WTA live rankings, she is likely to be seeded at the tournament and will avoid most top players in the first round.
Kalinskaya is yet to produce a massive result at a Grand Slam, with her best being a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open. At Flushing Meadows, she reached the third round last year, her best run at the tournament till date.