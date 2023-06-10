"Such a mature answer to a trap question" - Tennis fans hail Carlos Alcaraz for defending Novak Djokovic over bathroom break controversy

Carlos Alcaraz's run at the 2023 French Open came to an end in the semifinals at the hands of Novak Djokovic on Friday. After the duo split the opening two sets, the Spaniard started cramping in his legs, which led to him not being able to put up a fight in the rest of the clash.
Djokovic eventually prevailed 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to move one win away from winning a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, the most by any man in the Open Era.
At his press conference afterwards, Alcaraz was asked what he thought about the Serb still celebrating as usual during the last two sets and whether he would have done the same knowing his opponent was injured. Djokovic's extended bathroom break at the end of the second set was also brought up, with questions raised about whether it played a role in the 20-year-old's momentum loss.
Carlos Alcaraz answered in the negative to both questions, stating that he had nothing to blame Djokovic for and that he would have done the same in the 22-time Grand Slam champion's position.
"Clenching your fists helps maintain intensity and allows you to close the match as quickly as possible. I don't blame Djokovic for doing that. The truth is, if I were facing someone who was injured or not playing at their best, and I experienced a slump, I would likely do the same. Closing a match is never easy," Carlos Alcaraz said.
Tennis fans on social media hailed the World No. 1 for his actions, praising his "mature" answer to a question meant to obviously "trap" him.
"No more Alcaraz slander from me until further notice. This was such a mature answer to a trap question by the Spanish reporter," one fan said.
"Disgusting question though," another fan wrote.
Former ATP player Paul McNamee also found fault with the reporter for his unclassy question.
"And perhaps not classy from the reporter?"
"Problem in tennis is not the players, but journalists with agenda to lie," one user lamented.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Novak Djokovic to take on Casper Ruud in French Open final after Carlos Alcaraz drubbing
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open following his victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Ruud took down Alexander Zverev in a straight-sets demolition in the semifinals to set up a meeting with the World No. 3 in the title round.
Djokovic holds a 4-0 lead in the head-to-head against the Norwegian, having beaten him handsomely in the final of the ATP Finals last year in their most recent clash. While a victory on Sunday would give Ruud his maiden Major title, it would make the 36-year-old the new World No. 1 in addition to giving him his 23rd Slam trophy.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis