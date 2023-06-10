"Such a mature answer to a trap question" - Tennis fans hail Carlos Alcaraz for defending Novak Djokovic over bathroom break controversy

Carlos Alcaraz's run at the 2023 French Open came to an end in the semifinals at the hands of Novak Djokovic on Friday. After the duo split the opening two sets, the Spaniard started cramping in his legs, which led to him not being able to put up a fight in the rest of the clash.

Djokovic eventually prevailed 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to move one win away from winning a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, the most by any man in the Open Era.

At his press conference afterwards, Alcaraz was asked what he thought about the Serb still celebrating as usual during the last two sets and whether he would have done the same knowing his opponent was injured. Djokovic's extended bathroom break at the end of the second set was also brought up, with questions raised about whether it played a role in the 20-year-old's momentum loss.

Carlos Alcaraz answered in the negative to both questions, stating that he had nothing to blame Djokovic for and that he would have done the same in the 22-time Grand Slam champion's position.

"Clenching your fists helps maintain intensity and allows you to close the match as quickly as possible. I don't blame Djokovic for doing that. The truth is, if I were facing someone who was injured or not playing at their best, and I experienced a slump, I would likely do the same. Closing a match is never easy," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Tennis fans on social media hailed the World No. 1 for his actions, praising his "mature" answer to a question meant to obviously "trap" him.

"No more Alcaraz slander from me until further notice. This was such a mature answer to a trap question by the Spanish reporter," one fan said.

Yonis @lastdanceszn



This was such a mature answer to a trap question by the Spanish reporter Kingslayer @anuran_maity

Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went upAlso who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went up❤️Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... https://t.co/NRazad5z3T No more Alcaraz slander from me until further noticeThis was such a mature answer to a trap question by the Spanish reporter twitter.com/anuran_maity/s… No more Alcaraz slander from me until further noticeThis was such a mature answer to a trap question by the Spanish reporter twitter.com/anuran_maity/s…

"Disgusting question though," another fan wrote.

Former ATP player Paul McNamee also found fault with the reporter for his unclassy question.

"And perhaps not classy from the reporter?"

"Problem in tennis is not the players, but journalists with agenda to lie," one user lamented.

Susy 💕 @Susyindrie Kingslayer @anuran_maity

Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went upAlso who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went up❤️Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... https://t.co/NRazad5z3T Problem in tennis is not the players, but journalists with agenda to lie.... twitter.com/anuran_maity/s… Problem in tennis is not the players, but journalists with agenda to lie.... twitter.com/anuran_maity/s…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Kingslayer @anuran_maity

Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went upAlso who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... My respect for alacaraz went up❤️Also who is this retarded reporter?? Sometimes I cant help but love these morons🤗 so sad to see their brains couldn't develop to the full potential... https://t.co/NRazad5z3T

Christian Jorg @ChristianHJorg @anuran_maity @nasta976 Really impressive answer...I have to say, as opposed to when I watched Novak play RF or Rafa, I couldn't help but like Alcaraz and especially his positive attitude, also when he was set down...never blames anything and just keeps fighting and does not yell at his box @anuran_maity @nasta976 Really impressive answer...I have to say, as opposed to when I watched Novak play RF or Rafa, I couldn't help but like Alcaraz and especially his positive attitude, also when he was set down...never blames anything and just keeps fighting and does not yell at his box

Vansh @Vanshagar24 @anuran_maity Very sensible answer. Answered like a champ who just gets it. He’s a real one @anuran_maity Very sensible answer. Answered like a champ who just gets it. He’s a real one

M Kim murphy 🐊🐘 @MKimmurphy @anuran_maity @jay_ih Hopefully more answers like this will finally take the drama out of bathroom breaks 🤣. Respect for Carlos for not being lead by the journos. Hope he doesn’t change. @anuran_maity @jay_ih Hopefully more answers like this will finally take the drama out of bathroom breaks 🤣. Respect for Carlos for not being lead by the journos. Hope he doesn’t change.

Venkat @venkatvaidya @ozmo_sasa He will reach greater heights...not jus coz of the game he has, but for understanding the game and opponents mindset.. @ozmo_sasa He will reach greater heights...not jus coz of the game he has, but for understanding the game and opponents mindset..

tennis person @tennisperson95 @ozmo_sasa I am always impressed by how mature and levelheaded this 20 year old kid is . Between him, Ruud, Sinner, and Felix Auger Aliassime, the sport is in good hands! @ozmo_sasa I am always impressed by how mature and levelheaded this 20 year old kid is . Between him, Ruud, Sinner, and Felix Auger Aliassime, the sport is in good hands!

Kalimero @KalimeroKalo @ozmo_sasa If media and 'experts' don't sabotage his talent by ridiculous pressure, this kid has all the building blocks to become great. @ozmo_sasa If media and 'experts' don't sabotage his talent by ridiculous pressure, this kid has all the building blocks to become great.

Novak Djokovic to take on Casper Ruud in French Open final after Carlos Alcaraz drubbing

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open following his victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Ruud took down Alexander Zverev in a straight-sets demolition in the semifinals to set up a meeting with the World No. 3 in the title round.

Djokovic holds a 4-0 lead in the head-to-head against the Norwegian, having beaten him handsomely in the final of the ATP Finals last year in their most recent clash. While a victory on Sunday would give Ruud his maiden Major title, it would make the 36-year-old the new World No. 1 in addition to giving him his 23rd Slam trophy.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes