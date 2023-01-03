"Such a privilege to walk on the tennis court at this age" - Billie Jean King carries on New Year's tradition of hitting the practice courts

Tennis icon Billie Jean King wished her followers on the first day of the New Year through social media after practicing some volleys on the court.

King is quite active on her social media accounts and often uses them to voice her opinion on different topics. The American mentioned that she would turn 80 years old in 2023 and felt privileged to walk on a tennis court at her age.

She also asked her fans to share their resolutions and wished everyone a 'Happy New Year'.

"Happy New Year to everyone," she said. "In some places, it had already been a new year for a day like Australia in the Southern Hemisphere. Anyway, just been thinking a lot and feeling a lot and I hope that each and every one of you has a better 2023 than 2022. If you have resolutions, I hope you give them more than 3 days and hope that works."

The 12-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that she always likes to play tennis on New Year's Day every year and also spread the message of kindness.

"Just be thankful for what we have," she continued. "For me, I start every day with my blessing list and helps me start my day right. So acts of kindness and as always on New Year's I always want to play tennis. Play is the wrong word, hit the ball. Such a privilege to walk on the tennis court at this age. I'm 79 and I wanna have a great year this year."

Billie Jean King later posted a video of her hitting some forehand volleys, which remains perfectly sound, and mentioned that one should never stop what one loves.

"Never stop doing what you love," tweeted King.

"He was joyful & had that something special" - Billie Jean King pays her tribute to Pele

Billie Jean King acknowledges spectators at the Centre Court Centenary Celebration

Billie Jean King recently paid her tribute to footballing great Pele following the Brazilian's demise on December 29.

The three-time World Cup winner experienced multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.

King expressed her sadness on hearing the news on her social media and claimed that Pele was always joyful and had that something special.

"Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special," King posted.

