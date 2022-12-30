Rafael Nadal led the tennis world in paying respects to one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele, after the Brazilian breathed his last at the age of 82 on Thursday.

According to a statement from the hospital where the legendary player was admitted, Pele experienced "multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition" and succumbed at 3:27 pm on December 29.

Pele was the only soccer player to win three World Cup titles — in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He was named the Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999 and was voted Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in 2000.

Nadal expressed his grief, saying that he wasn't lucky enough to watch him play, but was always told that Pele was the "King of football."

"Today, a world sporting great is leaving the world once again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sports. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't watch him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. Rest in Peace! The King," Nadal wrote.

Billie Jean King stated that the iconic footballer "had something special" and that he was "a true ambassador" of soccer.

"Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special," King posted.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.



I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. ESPN FC @ESPNFC Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.



The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.



He will be missed by millions. Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.He will be missed by millions. https://t.co/sZiiLLmCYF Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died.Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. twitter.com/espnfc/status/… Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. twitter.com/espnfc/status/…

Martina Navratilova and Gabriela Sabatini also honored the Brazilian legend.

"So sorry to hear about the passing of Pelé- the greatest!!! RIP Champ," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina So sorry to hear about the passing of Pelé- the greatest!!!

RIP Champ!!! So sorry to hear about the passing of Pelé- the greatest!!!RIP Champ!!!

"A very sad day for the sport, reference and great inspiration, beautiful person whom I had the pleasure of meeting. His legacy will forever remain in sports history. Eternal Legend. Rest in Peace O Rei Pele," Sabatini tweeted.

Gabriela Sabatini @sabatinigabyok

deporte, referente y gran inspirador, hermosa persona a quien tuve el placer de conocer. Su legado quedará para siempre en la historia del deporte. Leyenda eterna. Descansa en Paz O Rei Pelé. #Pele #RIP Un día muy triste para eldeporte, referente y gran inspirador, hermosa persona a quien tuve el placer de conocer. Su legado quedará para siempre en la historia del deporte. Leyenda eterna. Descansa en Paz O Rei Pelé. Un día muy triste para eldeporte, referente y gran inspirador, hermosa persona a quien tuve el placer de conocer. Su legado quedará para siempre en la historia del deporte. Leyenda eterna. Descansa en Paz O Rei Pelé. 🙏 #Pele #RIP https://t.co/PQsmoSR3JG

"Just need to organize my life a little bit" - Rafael Nadal on adapting to the tour as father

Rafael Nadal during practice

Earlier this week, Rafael Nadal arrived in Australia along with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and son to participate in the United Cup. He will face Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur in the group-stage matches.

During a pre-tournament press conference, the Spaniard stated that he was still trying to adjust to life after becoming a father in October.

"The first event I played like a father without the baby with me, I lost first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the group stage. At the end I won my last match, but I need to keep improving, no? We have some help. No problem at all. Just I need to organize little bit my life, as everybody needs to do when you have a child in your life," he said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes