"Such wonderful memories" - Chris Evert, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova reminisce about their meeting in 1975

Tennis fans witnessed a brief reunion, albeit online, of tennis legends Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova on Saturday,

12-time Grand Slam singles title winner Billie Jean King took to social media to post a throwback picture of herself with Navratilova in 1975. The American pair were posing at the 1975 Family Circle Cup, holding racquets as they seemed to be in a conversation.

In the caption, Jean King admitted to not remembering their topic of discussion, however, she mentioned Chris Evert winning the singles title of the event.

"I’m not sure what Martina and I were talking about here at the 1975 Family Circle Cup, but I do know that Chris Evert won the Singles title at the event that year, and the year before," she tweeted.

18-time Grand Slam winner Evert retweeted the post and reminisced about the wonderful memories the trio shared during the time of building a tour for women. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the principal organizing body of women's tennis, was founded two years before the event, in 1973.

"I look at these names…. Such wonderful memories during an exciting time of building a tour for women…Thank you Billie Jean King and Martina," Evert wrote.

Navratilova also commented on the post by asking Evert if she remembered "Ladies of the Evening."

"Remember Ladies of the Evening, Chrissie:)?" she asked.

Evert replied to the comment, saying it would be fun to look at some more pictures.

"Yes! We should look for some pictures! So much fun!" Evert said.

Navratilova concluded by saying she would share the pictures if she found them.

"When I find them, I will share:)" Navratilova promised.

How did Chris Evert, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova perform against each other?

Chris Evert has faced Billie Jean King 26 times in her career and leads the head-to-head 17-9. In their final meeting at the 1983 WTA Championships, Evert dominated and won the match 6-1, 6-1.

Evert and Navratilova played each other a record 80 times, with the latter leading 43-37 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting came in 1988 in Chicago, where Navratilova won 6-2, 6-2.

Billie Jean King has faced Navratilova only 14 times in her career and trails in the head-to-head 6-8. In their last match in 1981 at Los Angeles, Navratilova beat King 6-3, 7-5.

