'Such words should not be said anywhere and definitely not during a tennis match, he should be fined big time' - Tennis fans react to Alexander Bublik abusing Andy Murray

In the second round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Britain's Andy Murray defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to proceed to the quarterfinals.

Murray was serving for the first set at 5-3 when Bublik mishit the ball into the crowd. The frustrated 24-year-old instantly turned to his team and was heard using colourful language and profanities directed towards the tournament, the court, and Murray.

"Will he make errors, I can't stand this. I f***ed the dog. I'm tired of this f***ng s**t court. I f***ed your b**ch mother. I'm tired of this f***ing situation. No errors from him (Andy). I'm tired. F***ing f***k f***ers around. If no errors from him, you (team) go home and I will go probably f*** his mother," Bublik said in Russian.

Fans around the world were quick to call out the Kazakh player for his appalling behavior and even asked the authorities to ban him.

"I hope they will find someone from ATP to translate this because as you can see Bublik use bad words not just about himself but about other people and Andy," one fan wrote.

Oleg S.

"Lets put it this way: he is VERY frustrated with the court and the ones who built it, with Murray playing error-free and with himself having to endure all of this."

"Many ask for translation but it is almost impossible with profanities, especially the way Bublik constructs them. Lets put it this way: he is VERY frustrated with the court and the ones who built it, with Murray playing error-free and with himself having to endure all of this."

One fan remarked that a player using a similar language in English would have been defaulted.

"To be clear, a player coming up with something like that in English would have been not just warned but defaulted," the tweet read.

"To be clear, a player coming up with something like that in English would have been not just warned but defaulted."

"Terrible words! You have to be able to contain your emotions. Just because you can't do it doesn't mean you can insult your opponent," another fan tweeted.

"Terrible words! You have to be able to contain your emotions. Just because you can't do it doesn't mean you can insult your opponent."

"Absolutely shocking!! He should have a warning at least for this and be fined. Shocking behaviour!!!!"

"This was painful to watch, loser behavior, such words should not be said anywhere and definitely not during a tennis match. He should be fined big time," a fan wrote.

"This was painful to watch, loser behavior, such words should not be said anywhere and definitely not during a tennis match. He should be fined big time."

Andy Murray to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Boss Open quarterfinal

Andy Murray is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart.

Former World No.1 Andy Murray beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6(4) in Stuttgart on Thursday. After winning the first set comfortably, Murray found himself down 2-5 in the second set. However, he stepped up and won the next three games to level with Bublik.

The three-time Grand Slam champion saved three set points before closing out the match and advancing to the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the post-match interview, he expressed his satisfaction with the way he fought and expected the conditions to improve going forward.

"He played some amazing stuff for five or six games in the second set and everything was coming off and I was getting a bit frustrated, but I kept fighting. I held a tough game at 2-5 and I thought I played well through to the finish," Murray said.

"The conditions were quite tricky today. I moved well on the court. It is very dry, so it is nice to move on and hopefully, into the weekend, the conditions will be a bit calmer and I can play some better tennis," he added.

