"Suddenly there are all of these new people and I'm like damn what they say really matters" - Naomi Osaka on how winning her first Grand Slam affected her mentally

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka was thrown into the spotlight when she won her first Major at the 2018 US Open. She took home the title by beating Serena Williams in the summit clash.

Since then, the Japanese player has spoken on numerous occasions about the mental health troubles she has faced due to being in the spotlight. During a recent panel discussion, she revealed that the US Open win did not prepare her for what was to come.

"For me, it all started here, however many years ago when I won my first slam. But I wasn't really prepared for everything that happened after that. I don't think anything in the world could," she said.

The 25-year-old spoke about her "sheltered" upbringing and how she let other people's comments bother her.

"I grew up very, I don't wanna say sheltered but I knew five people. Suddenly there's all of these new people and I'm like damn what they say really matters because I grew up like my parents, my sisters and my family members. Their words hold a lot of weight," Osaka stated.

"So I'm just like all of these people and their words must hold a lot of weight as well. So it took me a really long time to realize that I can put power in what people are saying. It doesn't mean anything to me then what they saying becomes immediately irrelevant and that'skind of where I am right now," she added.

"That's my No. 1 victory" - Naomi Osaka recalls her best win to date

Naomi Osaka pictured at the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Naomi Osaka cheekily mentioned that despite winning four Grand Slams and several other big titles, her best victory remains the one she registered over her sister Mari Osaka.

Naomi revealed that she made her sister, who retired from professional tennis last year, cry after beating her in a match.

"That's my No. 1 victory, way before all the Grand Slams and stuff like that," Osaka said. "For me, I will count it as my best victory ever. and I'm sorry but she cried."

Naomi Osaka also spoke about what it meant to be an inspiration for the next generation.

"I wanna be like you (they say) when I grow up and I'm like wow. I remember when I was young and I was looking upto my favourite players and there were tens of thousands of players in the world," she stated.

