Sumit Nagal crashes out of Rosario Challenger with straight sets defeat to Hugo Dellien

India’s Sumit Nagal failed to go through to the quarterfinal of the YPF Rosario Challenger in Argentina. On Thursday, February 6, Hugo Dellien of Bolivia defeated him in straight sets in the Round of 16. It took the Bolivian an hour and 33 minutes to win the match 6-1, 6-4.

Ranked No.105 in the world, Nagal failed to dictate terms to his opponent, who is World No.119. Dellien made a stupendous start to the match, pushing Nagal on the back foot with a 2-0 lead and an early break of serve.

Soon after, Dellien earned his second break point of the set to go 4-0 up. Although Nagal held his serve in the fifth game, it was too late for him to stage a comeback. Nagal would be gutted that he failed to convert even one of the four break-point chances he got.

The second set started similarly as Dellien went 2-0 up with an early break of serve, his third in the match. But this time around, Nagal was up to the task, making it 4-4 after Dellien dropped his serve for the first time in the match.

But Dallien quickly recovered to break Nagal’s serve and went 5-4 up. From there on, the Bolivian didn’t look back and closed out the match in straight sets.

Sumit Nagal keeps struggling

Nagal showed signs of returning to form after he defeated Argentina’s Renzo Olivo, winning the match 7-5, 1-6, 0-6. After losing the first set, the Indian star showed nerves of steel to bounce back strongly. Nagal did not have many answers to the questions posed to him by Dellien.

Recently, Nagal crashed out of the Australian Open men’s singles after losing to the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in straight sets. After his poor campaign at Melbourne Park, Nagal also dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 12 months. He also didn’t take part in India’s Davis Cup tie against Togo.

