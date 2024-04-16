Sumit Nagal Next Match: When will the Indian be in action?

Sumit Nagal has withdrawn from Munich, Barcelona, and Bucharest, making his intentions clear for the 2024 Rolland Garros. He will next play at the Mutua Madrid Open, starting on April 24.

Nagal is currently having the best year of his career. The Haryana-born tennis star has become the first Indian since 2019 to qualify for the main draw at the French Open in 2024.

The 25-year-old's qualification for the clay court Grand Slam event, which will take place from May 20 to June 9, comes at the end of a string of strong outings that have helped him climb into the 80th ranking.

He has won the Chennai Open and was the semi-finalist at the Bengaluru Open in the ATP Tour. But Nagal stunned everyone at Melbourne Park, where he upset World No. 38 Alexander Bublik in straight sets to become the first male Indian to defeat a ranked player at a Grand Slam since 1989.

In the ATP Masters 1000 competition at the Monte Carlo Masters, Sumit Nagal achieved yet another first. He advanced to the singles main draw of the clay-court ATP Masters tournament after winning back-to-back matches in the qualifying rounds. In the history of tennis, he became the first Indian player to accomplish this feat. This win propelled him to the World No.80 in next week's rankings.

The matchup with World No. 7 Holger Rune in the second round marked the end of his campaign. Winning an ATP Masters clay-court singles main draw match is no small accomplishment. In the history of the competition, only three Indian players have made it to the Monte Carlo Masters main draw.

Sumit Nagal: Upcoming Events

Madrid, Spain

Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Gonet Geneva Open

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon

Roland Garros

BOSS Open

Libema Open

Cinch Championships

Terra Wortmann Open

Mallorca Championships

Rothesay International

Wimbledon

Hamburg Open

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Nordea Open

Generali Open

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Atlanta Open

Mubadala Citi DC Open

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Cincinnati Open

Winston-Salem Open

US Open

Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Chengdu Open

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback