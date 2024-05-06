Sumit Nagal withdraws from Italian Open

Sumit Nagal has opted to withdraw from the upcoming Italian Open in Rome. Currently, he is undergoing training at the Nensel Tennis Academy in Germany.

Nagal produced some promising performances so far in 2024 that saw him break into the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

In January, he defeated Kazakhstan’s then-31st-seeded Alexander Bublik in straight sets and advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. This win made Nagal the first Indian player to defeat a seeded opponent in a Grand Slam event since 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan defeated Mats Wilander.

Additionally, he emerged victorious against Matteo Arnaldi in the Round-of-64 clash at the Monte Carlo Masters, which helped him enter the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Nagal also put up a strong fight against former ATP World No. 7 Holger Rune in the second round in Monte-Carlo before losing in three sets.

The 26-year-old made history by securing a direct spot in the main draw of the French Open, following in the footsteps of Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019. However, he is yet to play a match since the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sumit Nagal taking a break to recover from fatigue

As per Khel Now, Nagal has chosen to take a break of two to three weeks to recuperate from the fatigue resulting from frequent travel and regular competitions. In place of the Indian, Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin has been selected as Nagal's replacement for the ATP 1000 event.

Kukushkin clinched his second straight ATP Challenger Tour title in March this year by winning the Tenerife Challenger 3.

The Rome Masters serves as the final major event before the 2024 Roland Garros, providing tennis players with the opportunity to gain momentum leading up to the prestigious tournament. While participating in the ATP 1000 event could have been beneficial, Sumit Nagal's decision to withdraw may be a strategic move on his part.