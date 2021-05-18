"Superfan" Serena Williams calls Roger Federer "the greatest player", says "you can’t not like the guy"

Serena Williams - who is currently playing at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma - recently waxed lyrical about fellow great Roger Federer. Citing the Swiss' beautiful style of play, Williams called Federer "the greatest player" and claimed that she is a "superfan" of his.

Serena Williams gave her thoughts on Roger Federer while speaking to the media after her first-round win over Lisa Pigato in Parma. Williams opined that Federer is a thoroughly likable player with a "fantastic" game, and she also expressed a desire to play the way he does.

"I'm a superfan (of Roger Federer's)," Serena Williams said. "I just feel like he is really the greatest player. Just look at him. You can’t not like the guy, that's how I feel. His game is so fantastic. If I could only play like him!"

Serena Williams further claimed that Roger Federer is the embodiment of greatness who has changed the face of tennis with his unique style of play. The American pointed out that other players often try to imbibe the methods of the "genius" Swiss.

"I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams said of Federer’s legacy. "He’s just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is [a] genius."

Serena Williams says she misses her sister Venus, talks about her extended break from clay

Venus Williams with Serena Williams after the final of the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams also took a wildcard into the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma. The older Williams, however, lost in the first round to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

But Serena Williams revealed that it was "good to travel" with her sister to Parma, given that they don't usually get to do that. The 39-year-old further mentioned that she misses her sister Venus, which is why traveling with her to Italy has been "refreshing".

"It's always good to travel with her (sister Venus Williams) and you know it's actually, we don't travel so much together," Serena said. "So it's nice when we do because I just miss her as a sister and its really refreshing."

Like Roger Federer, Serena Williams hasn't played much on clay since the 2019 French Open. While Williams did enter Roland Garros the following year, she played just one match before withdrawing from the tournament due to injury.

Serena made her return to the surface at the Italian Open last week, where she faced defeat in the first round. But after beating Lisa Pigato in Parma, the American claimed she is starting to get acclimatized to the surface. She also asserted that she has always felt 'super comfortable' when playing on clay.

"I'm starting to feel comfortable, I've always felt super comfortable on clay (but) this year's been a little different than most because of the little hiatus I've had on clay," Serena Williams said. "So yeah just felt a little more comfortable than before (after her win)."