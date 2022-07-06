Supergirl-inspired NFT of Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia created by award-winning comic artist Amanda Conner

Serena Williams' husband and the founder of Seven Seven Six and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, has gone digital to build an NFT of Williams and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The art features the tennis star and her daughter in a superhero mystique combined with Wonder Woman.

The latest feature of Zestworld, a creator-focused digital comics platform, was released today. It is a digital commission tool that enables normal fans to get in touch with their favorite artists and ask for custom artwork. To test this new feature, Ohanian, who is also an investor in Zestworld, teamed up with renowned comic book artist Amanda Conner and he got exactly what he desired for.

The co-founder of Reddit announced the construction of Serena Williams and his daughter Olympia-themed digital artwork on Twitter.

“I commissioned the incredible @AmandaRantsAlot to create this custom NFT artwork of Serena & Olympia for them. The first ever from @zestworldcomics new digital commissions tool. Now we’re creating comics in Web3," he wrote.

This is not the first time Williams has dealt with NFTs, though. The 23-time Grand Slam champion signed on with Sorare as an advisor and entered the NFT market earlier in January. She also bought a piece from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, further demonstrating her dedication to NFTs.

Serena Williams hints at a US Open participation

After a one-year hiatus, Serena Williams declared she would make a return to action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Williams was expected to demonstrate a great performance at SW19 after playing doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne the week before the tournament. She did not, however, play as well as she had hoped for.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had her run cut short in the opening round of the grasscourt Major by World No. 115 Harmony Tan, with a final score of 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7). She thus missed a clear opportunity to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Major wins.

However, in her post-match press conference following her early exit at Wimbledon, Williams hinted at playing in the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title. According to Williams, it's always motivating to "get better and play at home."

"When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special," Williams said. "Your first time is always special. There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

