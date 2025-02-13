"Surprising" - Carlos Alcaraz's Rotterdam Open win draws interesting reaction from Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors has shared his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The American admitted that he was "surprised" that it was the Spaniard's first indoor hardcourt title.

Alcaraz kicked off his 2025 season with an impressive run at the Australian Open, aiming for his fifth Grand Slam title. He secured dominant wins over Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper before falling to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard headed to Rotterdam eager to rebound from his Melbourne setback—and he delivered. He claimed the title with wins over Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alex de Minaur in the final.

Connors, known for recognizing talents, discussed the four-time Grand Slam champion’s victory with his son Brett on the Advantage Connors podcast. He said (at 3:00):

“It is surprising. I mean, indoors, outdoors, it's different surroundings. Outdoors, you've got the elements to contend with. You got the sun, you got the wind, you've got a lot of things going on. Indoors, it's almost perfect conditions, really, Brett. And it depends on the court. It could be a little bit faster, and the bounce could be different or whatever.”

The American added:

“But it is surprising that that's his first indoor win. He's got the kind of game that I think travels. And he's proven that on all surfaces. But to go indoors where it's really perfect conditions and to not have to fight the elements, and for that to be his first win is a little bit surprising."

Carlos Alcaraz to play in Qatar Open next after Rotterdam glory

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open | Image Source: Getty

Fresh off his Rotterdam title, Carlos Alcaraz will head to the Qatar Open, where he joins a stacked field featuring Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur. The ATP 500 event runs from February 17-22.

Alcaraz is brimming with confidence after his Rotterdam triumph. The Spaniard expressed that this victory will be crucial in shaping his preparation for the upcoming ATP Masters 1000 events.

“I take a lot of confidence from this week. You know going into the last part of the year, the indoor season, I am going to go with more confidence in those tournaments that are Masters 1000. Those tournaments are really important," he told Eurosport.

The 21-year-old's appearance in Doha next week will mark his debut at the event, where he will aim for his 18th career title.

