Paula Badosa has given her account of her dream of winning a Grand Slam with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After being forced to skip the 2023 Australian Open as well as the 2023 French Open due to injuries, Paula Badosa is contesting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and is through to the second round.

In the press conference following her first-round victory, Badosa was asked to elaborate on her young relationship with Tsitsipas. She also gave her account of the Greek’s recent revelation of her dreaming about the duo winning the Australian Open together.

Paula Badosa narrated that she watched Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 2023 Australian Open final loss to Novak Djokovic while on the sidelines in Spain.

“Yeah, well, I was injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final. Of course, I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match,” she said.

The former World No. 2 revealed that following his defeat, she dreamt of them winning the Australian Open together and having a romantic moment.

“Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning Australian Open. Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I'm not going to explain. I'm just going to leave it there,” she said, laughing.

While Stefanos Tsitsipas has featured in two Grand Slam finals – the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open - Paula Badosa has yet to make it past the quarterfinals stage and Majors.

She will thus hope to make a deep run at the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas to participate in the 2023 Wimbledon mixed doubles event

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Paula Badosa’s dream of lifting a Grand Slam trophy alongside boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas may very well come true as early as the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

It was announced on Wednesday, July 5, that the couple will be seen in action in the tournament’s mixed doubles event. The Greek and the Spaniard are drawn against top seeds Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in the opening round and will commence their campaign on Friday, July 7.

In the singles event, Badosa cruised through her opening-round match against American Alison Riske 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday. She will next face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas was locked in a high-intensity battle against fellow former World No. 3 and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The duo’s neck-and-neck clash went the distance, eventually concluding in the Greek’s favor in the final set super tiebreak 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8).

The 24-year-old will now face home favorite and two-time champion Andy Murray in the second round on Thursday.

