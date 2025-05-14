“Sushi, China" - Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka reveals heartbreaking racist attack in Rome amid new controversy 

Japanese ace Yoshihito Nishioka has expressed his support for Jakub Mensik after the Czech confronted fans during his Last-32 Italian Open match. Mensik was leading in his game against Fabian Marozsan when, at 6-4, 3-3 in the second set, he was disturbed by jeers from the audience front row after sending a serve into the net.

Mensik immediately turned and remonstrated with a small group of spectators before resuming play. He won the game and then approached the umpire's chair, informing the official that fans had been shouting "Double Fault." Mensik had beaten home-grown player Italian Matteo Gigante in the previous round.

World No. 74 Yoshihito Nishioka watched the events unfold and shared his thoughts on X. It seemed that Nishioka had also experienced crowd interference in Rome, and the comments were racially motivated. Nishioka wrote:

"I saw those kind situations in Rome. Few years ago I played Sonego and Italian fans screamed “let’s go Sushi” , this year someone call me “come on China” both of between the game. I know this is only few people do but many times in Rome."

At the end of the match, Mensik had the last laugh. He defeated Marozsan 6-4, 7-6(2) to set up a Round of 16 match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Yoshihito Nishioka has complained about spectator interference and comments before

This was not the first time that Yoshihito Nishioka has discussed interventions from spectators. At the Miami Open in March, Corentin Moutet lost to Alejandro Tabilo in a bad-tempered match in which Moutet was involved in numerous interactions with the crowd.

Moutet asked for one spectator in particular to be removed, but his request was denied. Nishioka commented on his X account:

"Some spectators generally use racist terms, swear words, and are very aggressive towards players. I think it's really unfortunate that chair umpires don't control this. One day, an umpire told me that spectators were just having fun. I don't think it's acceptable to use racist words if you're having fun."

Yoshihito Nishioka was ranked as high as No. 23 two years ago, but the 29-year-old has suffered a loss of form and recurrent injuries since his last ATP title win - the Atlanta Open in July 2024. A quarterfinal appearance at the Dallas Open in February, where he was beaten by Casper Ruud, has been his best showing this year.

