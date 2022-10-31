"Sweet Lulu" - Chris Evert reacts to an adorable picture of Martina Navratilova's dog

Over the course of their careers, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova squared off no fewer than 80 times on the tennis court. Despite their tempestuous rivalry, the famed duo remain good friends to this day.

Evert recently took to Twitter to react to a cute image of Martina Navratilova's dog, Lulu.

"Sweet Lulu," Evert wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

"When Chris Evert lost, it was miserable being married to her" - John Lloyd

Chris Evert at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 6

Chris Evert had a staggering career, during which she won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven at the French Open and a joint-record six at the US Open (tied with Serena Williams). Evert was ranked World No. 1 for 260 weeks and was the year-end World No. 1 singles player seven times.

Speaking on the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast on the occasion of the release of his new autobiography titled "Dear John: The John Lloyd Autobiography," Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd shed light on what it was like to be married to her.

Lloyd spoke about Evert's mentality, recalling the time she beat Navratilova in the semifinals of Wimbledon 1980 despite being the underdog.

"Being married to Chris, and then you're with a great, great player and then you see the difference of the mentality. She got to the semis of Wimbledon one year when we were married and I was coaching her then. She beat Martina Navratilova in the semifinals and she was about 8/1 underdog, Martina had been chopping her on grass," Lloyd said.

"Martina was just a better player than Chris on grass and no one thought Chris could win. I'll be honest, I didn't and I was a coach. I certainly didn't tell her that," he continued. "Anyways, she won this semifinal match, great performance and she didn't have a day off because it rained. So, instead having the traditional day off, she had to play both Friday and Saturday."

When Chris Evert lost, however, Lloyd stated that it was "miserable being married to her."

"When Chrissie lost, it was miserable being married to her. For a week, it was like a catastrophe, she was not good. So, there was no fun going on in the Lloyd household for a week," he said. "So, we get on the plane to Miami. We got a ten-hour flight. Those days, there was no video. So, I pretended to read and I knew she didn't want to talk to me. She was looking outside the window thinking that she would jump out."

