"Swing is bad, but the ball went far" – Coco Gauff practices golf with friends in Miami

Coco Gauff recently shared a video of her practicing golf in Miami.

Gauff posted a video to her Instagram stories of herself having fun with her pals at Topgolf Miami Gardens. She was also spotted demonstrating her amazing golf skills by hitting a long shot with the ball.

The 18-year-old captioned her story:

"Swing is bad but aye the ball went far ok."

2022 has undoubtedly been the best season for American tennis sensation Coco Gauff's career. She reached her first Grand Slam final this year, losing to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. She also won three doubles titles with compatriot Jessica Pegula in Doha, Toronto, and San Diego, and became the World No. 1 in doubles.

Moreover, she rose to a career-high No. 4 in the WTA Rankings in October and is now ranked seventh after concluding last year at No. 22. Her remarkable season, however, came to an end when the US team was defeated by the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup.

In light of this, the 18-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt message to mark the conclusion of her season, stating that she will never forget it. She also praised God for providing her with strength at both the low and high times of her journey throughout the season.

"We live, we learn, but most importantly we keep trying. 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome," she wrote.

Coco Gauff to start her 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff confirmed her participation in Auckland's ASB Classic next year, having last competed in the tournament in 2020. She will kick off her 2023 season at the tournament.

Reflecting on the matter, World No.7 stated that she was "super excited" to be competing in the tournament. She noted that the "fans, atmosphere, and the city are all unique," which made her want to return.

"I am super excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket-list tournament of mine before COVID. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," Gauff said, according to the Newshub.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," she added.

