Swiss comedian apologizes after inappropriate joke on Novak Djokovic and Serbia

Stefan Busser has apologized after making a Novak Djokovic joke that went too far.

Busser said that his criticism of Djokovic was only for his actions related to the Adria Tour.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Following his Adria Tour fiasco where four players including himself tested positive for COVID-19, fellow players, tennis experts and fans have lambasted the Serb for his reckless actions.

Swiss comedian Stefan Busser jumped on the bandwagon too, and made a joke about Novak Djokovic on his show. But the joke was deemed highly inappropriate by many, and Busser has now apologized for it.

In the last episode of the SRF-3 podcast 'Odds Men', the 35-year-old Busser, while talking with his two interlocutors Michael Schweizer and Aron Herz about Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, said:

"Serbs of high rank usually apologize at The Hague."

Die Pointe sei «unpassend» gewesen, sagt @stefanbuesser nach einer Aussage über die Adria-Tour des Tennisprofis Novak Djokovic im Podcast Quotenmänner. https://t.co/Iytjqqt2Ij — persoenlich.com (@persoenlichcom) July 5, 2020

Busser's joke went too far though, given that it attacked the nationality of the World No. 1. It attracted the ire of many Serbs, who initiated an online petition for punitive action to be taken against the comedian and his team.

Busser, realizing his mistake, was quick to issue an apology. He explained that his criticism was for Novak Djokovic and the players at the Adria Tour, and wasn't directed at all Serbs.

"Our criticism was aimed at Novak Djokovic and his Adria tour participants and not against the Serbs in general," said Busser in a statement on his Instagram profile

We made an inappropriate comment about Novak Djokovic: Swiss comedian

Novak Djokovic

In his apology, Husser rued his humorous comment as one that was not expressed clearly enough. He also stated that he admires Novak Djokovic for his achievements on the tennis court.

"Apparently we have not expressed this clearly enough and we are sorry," Busser said. "In retrospect, the point that 'senior Serbs only apologize in The Hague' in connection with Novak Djokovic, whom we admire for his sporting achievements, was inappropriate."

The Swiss concluded by saying that the humor in his podcast at times transcends the limits of acceptability, but is never meant to hurt or defame anyone's sentiments.

Busser also wished everyone a 'peaceful and relaxing summer after this nerve-racking time for us all', and urged everyone to take good care of themselves and stay healthy.

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was organised to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring top-ranked players like Djokovic himself, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov among others, the exhibition tournament had precious few safety protocols and regulations in place.

The Adria Tour featured linesmen, ball boys and players exchanging hugs and handshakes while also participating in an infamous shirtless party. Although the first leg of the exhibition tournament in Belgrade was incident free, the event ran into trouble during its second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 that led the Adria Tour to be cancelled, following which the Serb issued a detailed apology on his social media handles.