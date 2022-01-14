Sydney International 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Paula Badosa preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [3] Barbora Krejcikova vs [5] Paula Badosa

Date: January 15, 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match Timing: Not Before 5 p.m. local time, 6 a.m. GMT, 11 30 a.m. IST

Prize Money: $703,580

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Paula Badosa Preview

Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa will compete in the final of the Sydney International. Both players have had an excellent tournament so far.

The Sydney International is Krejcikova's first competition of 2022. The French Open champion received a bye to the second round and started with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Romanian Jacqueline Cristan.

The Czech was a lot more dominant in her quarterfinal against Caroline Garcia, thrashing the Frenchwoman 6-0, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash with fourth seed Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian bageled Krejcikova in the first set but the Czech fought back in the second. The Roland Garros champion got the decisive break in the ninth game and went on to win the set 6-4.

The third set was tightly contested and Krejcikova saved three match points to take it to a tiebreak. Both players had a number of match points and eventually the Czech edged out Kontaveit 14-12 to win the set and the match.

wta @WTA







#SydneyTennis BELIEVE!!! @BKrejcikova turns it around and clinches her spot in the final BELIEVE!!!🇨🇿 @BKrejcikova turns it around and clinches her spot in the final 🙌#SydneyTennis https://t.co/zwTGAK9DQA

Following a first-round exit at the Adelaide International, Paula Badosa was eager to make a mark in Sydney. The Spaniard started the tournament by defeating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-6, 6-1 in the first round.

She followed this up with another straight-sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. In the quarterfinals, Badosa went up against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. The 24-year-old beat the Swiss 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in a thriller to set up a semifinal clash with Daria Kasatkina.

Badosa put in a dominant display to beat the Russian 6-2, 6-2 and enter the third WTA final of her career.

wta @WTA



Simply stunning from the Spaniard @paulabadosa is into the #SydneyTennis final where she will face Krejcikova! Simply stunning from the Spaniard 🔥🇪🇸 @paulabadosa is into the #SydneyTennis final where she will face Krejcikova! https://t.co/A2Z0Voiky4

Barbora Krejcikova vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

The Sydney International final will be the third meeting between Krejcikova and Badosa. Both of the previous two meetings came last year, with the Spaniard winning both matches 6-1, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Paula Badosa prediction

Although both players favor clay, they performed well on hardcourts last year. Badosa won at Indian Wells while Krejcikova made the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Krejcikova possesses greater variety than her Spanish opponent and will look to mix it up with volleys as well as drop shots to keep Badosa on her toes. The Czech's vast doubles experience will also be an added advantage.

Badosa, on the other hand, is a solid baseliner with a powerful serve and groundstrokes. She will look to be aggressive and put her Czech opponent on the backfoot early in the game. While the Spaniard is yet to lose a WTA final and has gotten the better of Krejkicova twice before, the final will be a closely contested affair.

Prediction: Krejcikova to win in 3 sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala