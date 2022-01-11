Sydney International 2022 results: Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu scores, winner and match recap

US Open champion Emma Raducanu had a disastrous start to 2022 as she was thrashed by World No. 13 Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Sydney International.

The 19-year-old made a return to action after missing the Melbourne Summer Set, having just recovered from COVID-19. Raducanu did not look in good touch while Rybakina was absolutely dominant and ruthless.

The Kazakh, who lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Adelaide International, put on a fine display to bagel the teenager before taking the second set after dropping only one game.

wta @WTA



Elena Rybakina's first-strike tennis blitzes past Raducanu to set up a clash with Garcia!



#SydneyTennisClassic

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu score

Elena Rybakina beat Emma Raducanu 6-0, 6-1

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



Elena Rybakina powers her way into Round 2, defeating Raducanu 6-0, 6-1.



@WTA | #SydneyTennisClassic

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu winner

Elena Rybakina defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the first round of the Sydney International. she will square off against Caroline Garcia in the second round. The Frenchwoman defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets in her first-round encounter.

If Rybakina beats Garcia, she could possibly face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu match recap

Elena Rybakinna cruised over Emma Raducanu

Rybakina started the match brilliantly, winning the first game to love. She followed that up with a break to go 2-0 up. Raducanu tried to stifle Rybakina's momentum, but the Kazakh was just too strong.

Rybakina eventually bageled Raducanu to take the first set and began the second set in similar fashion, winning the first game without dropping a point before breaking the Brit's serve.

Rybakina then held serve to go 3-0 up, after which Raducanu managed to win her first game of the match. But that was as good as it got for the Brit. Rybakina broke her opponent again before holding her serve to take the match 6-0, 6-1.

The Kazakh was brilliant throughout the match, especially on her serve. Raducanu, on the other hand, has a lot to think about. The 19-year-old served six double-faults today, something she will need to work on ahead of the Australian Open next week.

Rybakina will head into her match against Garcia as the favorite. The 22-year-old has won both of her previous encounters against the Frenchwoman, with the most recent coming in the second round of the US Open.

