Table tennis player Heming Hu impersonates Rafael Nadal in a fun enactment of their Rio Olympics encounter

Australian table tennis player Heming Hu has shared a hilarious video of himself on social media impersonating Rafael Nadal as he enacted their encounter at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

While Hu was nervous approaching Nadal, the Spaniard was quite welcoming as he offered him a seat next to him and asked the youngster about himself.

The paddler played the roles of both Nadal and himself in the fun video, where he is quite spot on with the tennis superstar's mannerisms.

"Excuse me, Rafa. Sorry to...," Hu starts off the conversation.

"Well, hello my friend," Nadal replies. "You look very nice. Come and take a seat with me. Which sport do you play?"

"I play table tennis," the Aussie introduces himself.

"I played table tennis with uncle Toni many many times," the tennis ace continues. "But I am better at tennis so...lovely to meet you."

Here's the full conversation that Hu enacted:

As Hu reveals that the Spaniard has been his idol since he was a young kid and that he even saw him at the Australian Open, Nadal is quick to remind him how he has struggled at the Slam, unlike the French Open which he has dominated.

"Thanks for being so nice," Hu says. "I'm actually so nervous right now because you've been my idol since I was a eight-year old kid. I watched you at the Australian Open."

"Well thank you but you know the Australian Open is my worst Grand Slam," admits Nadal. "I get injured a lot there. But you know me, French Open is too easy for me. Australian Open and Wimbledon very very tough tough tough stuff for me. Well it was lovely to meet you."

Rafael Nadal all set for a return to tennis

Kia and Rafael Nadal EV6 Handover Event.

Nadal ended his 2021 season in August following a loss at the Citi Open, having struggled with injuries throughout the year. He's set to play at the exhibition event, the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, next week in Abu Dhabi, where he will face either Dominic Thiem or Andy Murray.

While he has opted to skip the ATP Cup, Nadal has instead decided to start his 2022 season by playing another ATP 250 event in Melbourne to prepare for the Australian Open.

The season's first Grand Slam promises to be an exciting one as Nadal and Novak Djokovic attempt to break the deadlock of 20 Grand Slam titles that they share with Roger Federer.

