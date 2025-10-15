"Tackling everything as a team is our secret weapon" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova opens up about their relationship amid divorce rumors

Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, have faced challenges in their relationship, but the couple has remained united, as evidenced by a recent example on Monday.

Ad

Real Housewives of Miami star Lemigova has enrolled full-time at Florida International University’s School of Music to study opera. She called the move "incredibly empowering" during her exclusive interview with OK!

"I've never felt more inspired to go back to school in this phase of my life. It feels incredibly empowering," she said. "It's something I wanted to pursue for a long time, and I'm doing it purely for me. I'm studying voice, English diction, literature and fundamentals of music.

Ad

Trending

Lemigova said Navratilova is fully behind her, giving an insight into their relationship.

"Having an incredible partner like Martina makes all the difference," she said. "We're both very hands-on with family and work. Tackling everything as a team is our secret weapon because I truly believe that without her support and the way we balance each other, none of this probably would be possible."

Ad

The latest account of their relationship comes after Lemigova confessed to cheating Martina Navratilova by sleeping with a castmate on RHOM.

Julia Lemigova confessed to cheating Martina Navratilova

During the Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 reunion, Julia Lemigova made a confession about having an intimate encounter with co-star Adriana de Moura. She said it happened when her marriage to Martina Navratilova was going through a tough time.

Ad

"I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity hopefully, why we are where we are," Lemigova said. "In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together... Our marriage was not great."

“I feel horrible, but I was not me for four years,” Lemigova said. “I couldn’t speak the truth. I never betrayed Adriana with my friendship with [Alexia Nepola]. I tried so much. We slept together once, and then we fooled around in the Versace Mansion at [Alexia’s] bachelorette. … I didn’t say it to spread gossip. It had to be known. I never betrayed Adriana. I still love her.”

Ad

In the wake of this confession, reports started circulating that Navratilova contacted divorce lawyers and that their relationship had hit the final nail in the coffin. However, those reports were not substantiated, and a source came forward saying that it is not the case.

“This is not true,” a source said via Radar Online on October 13. “Martina and Julia are not getting divorced.”

The relationship went through a tough time, but now it appears that Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's relationship is in a better phase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More