"Take me to Switzerland" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle cleverly uses Roger Federer to state her desire at visiting legend's homeland

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle will get the chance to spend a few days on vacation, owing to the American's early exit at the Paris Masters. Riddle, who is known to travel around the world with Fritz, expressed her desire to make the most of the opportunity and stated that she was convincing her boyfriend to take her on a Swiss adventure.

She shared a picture of Swiss maestro Roger Federer to make her wish known.

"Trying to convince Taylor to take me to Switzerland tomorrow," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz has since promptly responded to his girlfriend’s request as the couple seem to be on their way to the Alpine country.

"What a season! Proud of you!" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle applauds tennis star for ground-breaking 2022 season

Fritz and Riddle have been dating since 2020

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, expressed her delight at the American’s exceptional 2022 season.

The 25-year-old played his final match of the year at the Paris Masters, where he faced a 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 32 defeat against the retiring Frenchman Gilles Simon. Fritz, who was in contention for one of the final two spots in the 2022 ATP Finals, lost out on the chance to contest the prestigious tournament owing to that loss.

His girlfriend Morgan Riddle, however, appreciated the American No. 1 for a stellar season. She took so social media and said:

"What a season! Proud of you Taylor Fritz!"

Taylor Fritz witnessed a ground-breaking 2022 season. The 25-year-old, who had just one title (2019 Eastbourne International) to his name at the start of the year, added three more titles to his bag throughout the season. The California native first triumphed at the Indian Wells Masters, where he defeated 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the title clash, snapping the Spaniard’s 20-match winning streak in the process.

His second title came at the Eastbourne International with a hard-fought victory over compatriot Maxime Cressy. Fritz then made his Grand Slam quarterfinals debut at Wimbledon, where he faced a heart-breaking loss to a determined Nadal in the fifth set tiebreak.

While the American subsequently faced a slump in form, he bounced back at the Laver Cup where he contributed in Team World’s maiden title victory with a win against Europe’s Cameron Norrie. In the weeks that followed, he claimed his third title of 2022 at the Japan Open, beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the summit clash.

The spectacular showing ensured Fritz made his Top-10 debut in the ATP rankings and earned him a career-high ranking of World No. 8.

“I think every kid growing up and every player when you first start playing, (reaching the) Top 10 is a massive milestone and it’s a dream that you want to tick off (that) box. I’ll always be a Top 10 player. That can never be taken away from me. It’s one of those things that you strive for and you want for a really long time, so it’s nice to finally get there,” Taylor Fritz had said, as per ATP Tour.

Although the American’s season has theoretically ended, he will likely be present at the ATP Finals in Turin from November 13-20, as the first alternate, and may feature in the tournament if any existing player withdraws.

