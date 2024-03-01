Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shared pictures of a few fun family moments during their visit to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The Serb hit the practice courts on the campus ahead of the upcoming 2024 Indian Wells.

Djokovic will be eyeing a record sixth title at the Masters 1000 event. He is currently tied on five with Roger Federer, having won the tournament in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Jelena Djokovic took to social media to share short videos and pictures of their children. She posted a video of their nine-year-old son Stefan, who can be seen struggling a little as he enjoyed some tennis. She also included a picture of their six-year-old daughter Tara, who can be seen recording her father's practice session on a phone.

"Lol, he is OBVIOUSLY taking the academic route," joked Jelena Djokovic on their son's video that she posted on Instagram.

"And girls are OBVIOUSLY behind the scenes," she wrote with a wink-eye emoji for their daughter's picture.

Screengrabs from Jelena Djokovic's Instagram

Jelena also shared pictures from the two-day Upfront Summit event in Los Angeles where the World No. 1 was invited as a guest. He can be seen conversing on stage with filmmaker and media executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in the pictures.

Jelena shared the topics that were discussed with the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the event.

"What it takes to reach the greatest lengths in sport, life, business...By Novak Djokovic," she wrote.

She also used heart-eye emojis to express pride in her husband.

"My Boy," Jelena Djokovic wrote for her husband.

Screengrab from Jelena Djokovic's Instagram

Novak Djokovic gears up to compete at Indian Wells 2024

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at the 2024 Indian Wells, scheduled to take place from 3 to 17 March.

In a video message, the five-time title-winner shared his excitement at returning to the event after a gap of five years.

"It has been five years, way too long to not be part of the Tennis Paradise tournament, one of the best tournaments in the world without a doubt," he said in a video message.

The Serb named the Indian Wells Open as his favorite Masters 1000 event, and credited the fans for it.

"It's probably the favorite Masters tournament of so many players including myself. I can't wait to come and perform once again in front of some of the best tennis fans that we have on the tour," he added.

Djokovic is the top seed at the event followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as second and third seeds, respectively. The Spaniard is also the defending champion, having won last year after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

