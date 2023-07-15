Marketa Vondrousova downed Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, securing her maiden Grand Slam trophy.
The Czech started as the underdog in the clash and began the tie by going down a break. After exchanging breaks with the Tunisian, she trailed 2-4 in the opening set before winning four games in a row to take it 6-4.
The second set once again saw Jabeur take an early break of serve, only for Vondrousova to fight her way back to level things at 3-3. At 4-4, however, she pounced on the former World No. 2's serve, breaking decisively to wrap up the contest 6-4, 6-4.
With the win, the 24-year-old became the lowest-ranked woman to win the title at SW19 since WTA rankings were introduced. She also became the first female player to win Wimbledon while being unseeded. Jabeur, for her part, was thoroughly heartbroken by her second grass-court final loss on the trot, shedding tears and breaking down in the presentation ceremony afterwards.
Tennis fans were gutted for the Tunisian afterwards, while also impressed with Vondrousova's unexpected run to the title. At the same time, many were also concerned about the lack of mental strength Jabeur showcased in the biggest match of her career, especially as this is now her third Grand Slam final loss on the trot.
Interestingly, one fan stated that the match was a sign that the WTA Tour badly needs Iga Swiatek, noting that the Pole's resilience was what was missing in Jabeur's display on the night.
"I’m sorry I’m taking back everything I’ve said about Swiatek, this tour needs her desperately. It’s unbelievable the amount of mental jelly there is in the top of the game right now and the girls that are up and coming need to learn from her resilience because this is not it."
Another fan had words of praise for Vondrousova, calling her one of the "most entertaining" players to watch.
"I've many times said that Vondroušová is one of the most entertaining players for me to watch. And it just feels so nice seeing that rewarded at this level. Surreal two weeks, given her past record on the surface.
One user, meanwhile, had hopes for Ons Jabeur despite the loss, bringing up Andy Murray's early Grand Slam final losses to show that she too has a chance to turn her career around in the coming years.
"11 years ago at Wimbledon, Andy Murray lost his fourth Grand Slam final in as many tries, and it looked like he was destined never to fulfil his potential...and then he put on a Hall of Fame career. There's no certainly in sport, but Ons Jabeur can still write her own story."
Marketa Vondrousova to rise to World No. 10 following Wimbledon triumph
Thanks to Ons Jabeur beating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek maintained her hold on the World No. 1 spot. Had the Belarusian reached the final, she would have taken over from Swiatek.
Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova, who is currently ranked World No. 42, will break into the top 10 for the first time ever as a result of her title run at SW19. Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, stays No. 6 in the world despite her run to the final.