Marketa Vondrousova downed Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, securing her maiden Grand Slam trophy.

The Czech started as the underdog in the clash and began the tie by going down a break. After exchanging breaks with the Tunisian, she trailed 2-4 in the opening set before winning four games in a row to take it 6-4.

The second set once again saw Jabeur take an early break of serve, only for Vondrousova to fight her way back to level things at 3-3. At 4-4, however, she pounced on the former World No. 2's serve, breaking decisively to wrap up the contest 6-4, 6-4.

With the win, the 24-year-old became the lowest-ranked woman to win the title at SW19 since WTA rankings were introduced. She also became the first female player to win Wimbledon while being unseeded. Jabeur, for her part, was thoroughly heartbroken by her second grass-court final loss on the trot, shedding tears and breaking down in the presentation ceremony afterwards.

Tennis fans were gutted for the Tunisian afterwards, while also impressed with Vondrousova's unexpected run to the title. At the same time, many were also concerned about the lack of mental strength Jabeur showcased in the biggest match of her career, especially as this is now her third Grand Slam final loss on the trot.

Interestingly, one fan stated that the match was a sign that the WTA Tour badly needs Iga Swiatek, noting that the Pole's resilience was what was missing in Jabeur's display on the night.

"I’m sorry I’m taking back everything I’ve said about Swiatek, this tour needs her desperately. It’s unbelievable the amount of mental jelly there is in the top of the game right now and the girls that are up and coming need to learn from her resilience because this is not it."

Another fan had words of praise for Vondrousova, calling her one of the "most entertaining" players to watch.

"I've many times said that Vondroušová is one of the most entertaining players for me to watch. And it just feels so nice seeing that rewarded at this level. Surreal two weeks, given her past record on the surface.

One user, meanwhile, had hopes for Ons Jabeur despite the loss, bringing up Andy Murray's early Grand Slam final losses to show that she too has a chance to turn her career around in the coming years.

"11 years ago at Wimbledon, Andy Murray lost his fourth Grand Slam final in as many tries, and it looked like he was destined never to fulfil his potential...and then he put on a Hall of Fame career. There's no certainly in sport, but Ons Jabeur can still write her own story."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Marty @Svitoflopina Markéta Vondrousova a Wimbledon champion is actually so insane and I will never get used to it

Sam @sogsupreme Obvious ons nerve management issues aside, incredibly impressed with the quality of the vondrousova defense, so hard to do on grass but she got so much back with great quality

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray i pray you can still get it one day onsie because you truly deserve a slam. ily i wanted it for you so badly but it wasn’t to bei pray you can still get it one day onsie because you truly deserve a slam. ily @Ons_Jabeur

AJ Eccles @AJEccles Personally not particularly convinced, given the evolution of the tour, that Ons is getting another shot at one of these.



Would be *thrilled* to be proven wrong because she’s fantastic but man, the field is changing fast.

f ❤️‍🔥 @pluckyloser Ons read that "triumph and disaster" mural and was like, absolutely fucking not. I'm gonna cry and talk about how bad this feels.

And that's why I love her.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Marketa Vondrousova started this grass court season with a 2-10(!!!!) record on grass.



She just won Wimbledon.

Alex Macpherson @alex_macpherson Marketa Vondrousova won the second WTA event she ever competed in, Biel 2017, as a 17yo. Six years later, she wins her second title, and it's... Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova to rise to World No. 10 following Wimbledon triumph

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Thanks to Ons Jabeur beating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek maintained her hold on the World No. 1 spot. Had the Belarusian reached the final, she would have taken over from Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova, who is currently ranked World No. 42, will break into the top 10 for the first time ever as a result of her title run at SW19. Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, stays No. 6 in the world despite her run to the final.