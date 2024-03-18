Hollywood celebrities Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland were present in Indian Wells to watch the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari.

Zendaya, who stars in the upcoming tennis-based movie 'Challengers,' arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday.

Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-0, in the final to claim her second Indian Wells title. The Pole enjoyed an impressive week at the WTA 1000 event as she cruised to her 19th singles title without dropping a single set.

Tennis fans on social media were thrilled to see Zendaya and Tom Holland in Indian Wells. One fan joked about Zendaya being earnest with promotions for her tennis-themed movie.

"I'm crying she's taking that Challengers promotion very seriously," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan reckoned that Zendaya had promoted tennis more than Netflix's docu-series Break Point.

"Zendaya is doing more to grow tennis than Break Point did," their tweet read.

With Zendaya wearing an all-white tennis-like outfit for the final, a third user wrote:

"No one will ever do theme dressing like her"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Meeting Zendaya was crazy" - Iga Swiatek on her meet-up with the American actress after her Indian Wells triumph

Iga Swiatek and Zendaya engage in a conversation at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Iga Swiatek said it was "crazy" meeting Zendaya after winning the Indian Wells title. She expressed excitement ahead of the American's upcoming movie and joked that the actress could practice tennis with her anytime.

"Meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human like all of us. So, I was just happy that she's enjoying tennis and she's having this movie with a tennis theme coming out. So that should be really exciting. She can practice withe me anytime if she wants," Swiatek said as per WTATennis.com.

The World No. 1 further expressed gratitude at getting the opportunity to meet celebrities like Zendaya.

"For sure, it was fun, and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged that I'm in this place where I can meet these kinds of people," she added.

Zendaya's 'Challengers' will premiere in the USA on April 26. The American plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis player turned coach. The movie also stars Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, and Faith Fay.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will be next in action at the Miami Open. Following a first-round bye, the Pole will face either Camila Giorgi or Magdalena Frech in the second round.