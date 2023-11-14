Tennis fans were elated to see Serena Williams reconnecting with Anna Kournikova during a recent Miami concert, 21 years after their last on-court meeting.

On Friday, November 10, Williams attended Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull’s Trilogy Tour concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Also in attendance at the event were Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, as well as former Russian tennis player and Enrique’s longtime partner Kournikova.

Williams shared the highlights from her outing on social media. The video compilation showed the tennis legend’s backstage meeting with the artists. She was also seen posing for a snap with Kournikova and Enrique.

"I had the best time at @ricky_martin @enriqueiglesias @pitbull show! I’m def a Latin music lover for LIFE @evalongoria @annakournikova thanks Ricky!!!" Serena Williams wrote on Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice Williams’ reunion with Kournikova and they shared their feelings about it.

“This picture has more than 20 years of friendship and Love. Enrique Iglesias with his wife Anna Kournikova Iglesias. Tennis player Serena Williams with her friend, tennis player Anna Kournikova What a Love,” one fan wrote.

“Love that Serena reconnected with Kournikova. Talk about a blast from the past!” another tennis fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Serena Williams and Anna Kournikova faced off twice in their careers

Williams and Kournikova at the 2005 US Open

Serena Williams and Anna Kournikova locked horns twice in singles, with the American coming out on top in both the encounters - in Sydney and Montreal.

The two also famously shared the court in the women’s doubles final at the 1999 French Open. Williams partnered with her sister Venus while Kournikova teamed up with Martina Hingis. The Williams sisters came out on top in the clash.

A two-time women’s doubles Grand Slam champion, Kournikova, who turned pro in 1995, enjoyed a brief tennis career. After unceasing struggles with a back injury, the former World No. 8 hung her racket in 2003, at the young of 21.

Kournikova has since occasionally taken part in tennis exhibitions. She has also teamed up with Williams at a few of these events.

The Russian has otherwise maintained a low-key lifestyle. She lives in Miami, Florida, with her longtime partner, Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias, whom she met during the filming of his music video ‘Escape’ in 2001.

The couple has three children together. They welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl, in 2017. Their third child, a daughter, was born in 2020.

