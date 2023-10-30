"Although she came from the sports world, we kind of got each other" - Enrique Iglesias on meeting Anna Kournikova for the first time

Anna Kournikova’s longtime partner and musician, Enrique Iglesias, recently spoke about their relationship and shared insights on their first meeting.

The former tennis player and the Latin pop star have been together for 22 years as the two met in 2001. Kournikova acted as a love interest in the singer's music video for the song 'Escape' when they first met.

In a recent interview with People, Enrique Iglesias recalled meeting Kournikova on the sets of ‘Escape’. He spoke highly of the understanding between them, given that their career paths were completely different.

"(The video changed my life) in ways that I didn’t even think about. When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot," he said.

The 48-year-old went on to explain how his bond with Anna Kournikova got better over time.

"We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger. You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times," he added.

Talking about how people perceive their life partners, the pop star also touched upon the uncertainty of life.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, well, I know this is the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.' I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen," Iglesias said.

The Grammy winner and the tennis star have three children together — twins Lucy and Nicholas, 5, and daughter Mary, 3. He shared a glimpse of his relationship with his children, sharing how he cheers them up on a bad day.

"When I pick them up from school and they're having a bad day or one of them is crying or they're fighting, we say, 'Guys, what's your favorite song?' And then one breaks out into 'I Like It,' and then they all start singing it, and it's so cute," he said.

A look at Anna Kournikova’s career as a tennis player

Anna Kournikova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Ten

Anna Kournikova made a name for herself in both the tennis world and American television.

Kournikova turned professional in October 1995 and won 16 career titles in doubles. She was at the peak of her career from 1997 to 1999, her teenage years.

She won two Grand Slams in the doubles category, both at the Australian Open, in 1999 and 2002. The 42-year-old reached her career-high ranking of World No. 8 in singles. Anna Kournikova retired from professional tennis in 2003.