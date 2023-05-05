Over the years, we have seen many tennis players come and go. Few of them were destined to be great as they reached the top and dominated, while some failed to capitalize on their talent and lost their names in the huge rabble of athletes.

Professional tennis has seen players with all kinds of attributes, from aggressive baseliners to counterpunchers. However, a single type of approach to the game can't assure success. Hence, we often get to hear the term underachiever.

'Underachiever' is a term used for the players who have a lot of potential but due to reasons such as temperament, inconsistency, injuries, or others, they have failed to reach the peak of their caliber.

Hence, without further ado, let's take a look at out top five picks for tennis players who underachieved in their careers.

Top 5 tennis players who underachieved in their careers

#5. Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is a highly talented tennis player who has beaten the best of players. The Australian is blessed with power and speed. However, his inconsistency and bad temperament have impaired his chances of having an astounding career.

When Kyrgios arrived on the ATP Tour, many touted him to be among the greats. However, after nearly ten years since his professional debut, he is yet to reach his full potential, and his temper and on-court tantrums have often gotten him into hot water.

Kyrgios' best performance at a Major so far was seen at Wimbledon 2022, where he reached the final. He faced Novak Djokovic in the summit clash and managed to capture the first set against the Serb. However, Djokovic didn't let the Australian capitalize on his advantage and went on to win the match.

Kyrgios produced some good tennis in 2022, and many will be hoping for him to impress in 2023 once he starts. However, given the emergence of several talented players, it seems very unlikely we will see the Aussie taste the kind of success many expected him to.

#4. Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova was one of the most popular athletes in the world at one point. However, the Russian never won a WTA singles title in eight years of professional tennis. Her best singles finish at a Major came at Wimbledon 1997, where she reached the semi-final, losing to eventual champion Martina Hingis.

However, she is a two-time doubles Grand Slam champion. On both occasions, she teamed up with Martina Hingis. While she was a very popular player in her day, the 'underachiever' and 'underrated' tags have remained attached with her name.

It's fair to say that Kournikova was at the peak of her career between 1997 and 1999, when she was only a teenager. She was highly skilled on-court and while she attained a lot of fame and fortune, it’s fair to say she underachieved considering her talent and performances as a teenager.

#3. Gael Monfils

With a dominant physique and powerful display, Gael Monfils had everything that was required to have fantastic tennis career. However, he never actually reached the peak of his potential. The Frenchman is a type of athlete who can play any sport with ease because of his physical prowess.

On paper, Monfils seems like a complete package with his flamboyant skills but his defensive approach towards the game has become a curse for him. The Frenchman can generate massive power in his serves and can score standing aces but he has never reached that level.

Since turning pro in 2004, Monfils has managed to capture only 11 career titles and has never won a Grand Slam. He has twice reached the semifinals of a Major, and now at 36, it's unlikely he will ever go further.

#2. Elena Dementieva

Elena Dementieva announced her retirement from professional tennis in October 2010 with immediate effect. The announcement shocked the world as the fans thought that she had a few more good years remaining in her career.

However, in 12 years of professional tennis, the Russian failed to add a Grand Slam to her trophy cabinet. She reached a couple of Major finals in 2004, which was supposedly her breakthrough year, but she came up short against compatriots on both occasions.

Her best on-court performance came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as she defeated Dinara Safina to clinch the gold medal in women's singles. However, her inconsistency ate what would have been a stellar career. She was gifted with pace and a calm temperament but a plan B or change of tactics mid-game wasn't her thing.

Moreover, people also believe that getting coached by her mother also took a toll on her career. The 2004 Roland Garros winner, Anastasia Myskina, once spoke on Dementieva's on-court performance. She said:

"You never know which Elena will show up, the great one or the one who isn't there."

#1. David Nalbandian

David Nalbandian was a naturally gifted on-court wizard. Watching him play was a sight of joy for tennis fans. However, he hung his boots in 2013 at the age of 31 following a shoulder injury.

Earlier in his career, he was seen as one of the most talented players on the tour. Also, despite being under six feet, he could outmuscle the likes of players such as Juan Martin del Potro.

Also, he was a neck-to-neck competitor of Roger Federer. The pair met each other 19 times, with the Swiss Maestro leading 11-8. Hence, if Nalbandian had been more focused and consistent, Federer's ATP title tally could have been a little distorted.

Talking about Nalbandian, injuries were never kind to him. On the other hand, incidents such as kicking wooden partitions and breaking racquets surely hindered his career. Hence, the things that stopped him from reaching the top of his potential were injuries and his short temperament.

