"Talk about a man who leaves no stone unturned in his preparation" - Tennis fans praise Novak Djokovic as he strolls into Madrid SF

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters with a comfortable victory against Hubert Hurkacz on Friday. The World No. 1 did not face a single break point en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win.

The victory over Hurkacz marked the Serb's first top-20 win of the season. The 34-year-old is yet to drop a set in Madrid, and looks hungry to win his first title of the season.

Tennis fans on social media were were understandably elated with the result, remarking that it was nice to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion back to his imperial best after a long time.

"Not only has Djokovic aged like fine wine, but he has fine tuned every aspect of his game from the efficiency of his serve, the sharp net play, the touch, offensive firepower, and of course the mental clutchness. Talk about a man who leaves no stone unturned in his preparation," one fan tweeted.

"Semis for Nole! Was comfortable throughout, moved well, served well, great tactical play and changing the direction of play was so impressive. Novak is into the semis of a major [tournament], just so proud and emotional seeing him look and play like the player we know and love!" another fan tweeted.

While most were of the opinion that Hurkacz did not offer enough of a fight, they were still glad that the Serb could get a clean match under his belt.

"In truth, Djokovic didn’t have to do all that much today with Hurkacz far from his best. But no doubt his game looks a lot cleaner and sharper in Madrid this week," one account posted.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Djokovic has definitely improved, but just how much is pretty hard to tell given how terrible Monfils and Hurkacz were Djokovic has definitely improved, but just how much is pretty hard to tell given how terrible Monfils and Hurkacz were

"A fine start to the weekend for a sport in need of good news. Also good news: Djokovic gets a great pre-Paris piece of precious preparation, presented perfectly on a polished platter," another fan wrote.

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters

The World No. 1 takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters

Following his victory over Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters. The Spaniard defeated countryman Rafael Nadal in a hard-fought three-setter to set up a meeting with the World No. 1.

The pair have never faced off on the ATP tour before. While Alcaraz is certainly in better form than the Serb, he took a nasty tumble during his quarterfinal match that may impact his full range of motion.

