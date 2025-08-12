"Talking like an old creep" - Fans slam 'horrendous' commentator for remarks on Anna Kalinskaya’s relationship with Jannik Sinner at Cincinnati Open

During Anna Kalinskaya’s match against Amanda Anisimova at the ongoing Cincinnati Open, the commentator brought up the Russian's relationship with Jannik Sinner during a changeover. Fans were unhappy with this fact and were quick to make their disapproval known.Kalinskaya and Sinner revealed that they were in a relationship in May 2024. Over the next few months, the two tennis stars were seen cheering for each other at various events, including the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. In May 2025, Sinner announced that the duo had broken up.Recently, during Anna Kalinskaya's round of 32 match against Amanda Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open, a commentator brought up the Russian's relationship with the men's singles World No.1, saying,“Probably know that Kalinskaya ended her relationship with Jannik Sinner earlier this year. Noticed the other day that Sinner was out hitting with Emma Navarro the other day here in Cincinnati. Don't know if that means anything, likely nothing, but it's been raising eyebrows. Wonder if that's on Kalinskaya’s mind at all, probably not.”In response many fans were quick to criticize the commentator, with one writing,“Why is he talking like an old creep.”grizzly galaxy @grizzlygalaxyLINK“Why is he talking like an old creep.”Another fan slammed the ‘horrendous’ commentary, writing,“The commentators for the Cincinnati Open have been horrendous, I didn't know it was getting worse.”Here is how other fans reacted to a commentator discussing Kalinskaya's relationship live on air:“Who the f**kis this commentator and why he found relevant to mention that lmao anna deserves better than this,” one fan wrote on X.“Official commentators acting like gossip girls on the live broadcast is just yikes… players love lives are none of their or our business in the first place. Also they don’t seem aware of the fact that a man and a woman can have a strictly professional relationship,” another added.“Sinner and Navarro are doubles partners. I hate when commentators do zero research. Just loud and dumb,” one X user wrote.“Besides being incredibly weird, the commie doesn’t know Navarro and Sinner are playing USO mixed doubles together???” another fan chimed in.Anna Kalinskaya set to take on compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Cincinnati OpenKalinskaya at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Anna Kalinskaya has led a fantastic campaign at the Cincinnati Open so far. The Russian received a bye in her opening round match for the event, and followed up on this with a clash against America’s Payton Stearns.Both Kalinskaya and Stearns put on an incredible performance, but the 28th seed was able to edge out a narrow 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1 victory after a lengthy battle.Up next, Kalinskaya faced off against Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova. The Russian was absolutely dominant in her game, clinching a 7-5, 6-4 win over the American.Now, Anna Kalinskaya will face off against compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova for her round of 16 clash at the Cincinnati Open. Alexandrova is the higher ranked opponent, and it remains to be seen if Kalinskaya can pull off yet another upset.