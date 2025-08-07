"Talks about being a good example after the abuses he committed": Fans slam Alexander Zverev as German plays 'father' card to explain on-court decorum

Fans reacted strongly to Alexander Zverev’s comments about setting a &quot;good example,&quot; pointing to his past domestic violence allegations. The German tennis star has faced accusations from two former partners but has not been found guilty in either case.During his quarterfinal clash against Alexei Popyrin at the Canadian Open, Alexander Zverev lost a tight first set after a netcord shot from Popyrin dropped in, well out of the German’s reach during the tiebreak. Frustrated, Zverev responded by launching a ball high into the crowd.Despite the setback, he eventually mounted a comeback to win the match 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Zverev addressed the incident and shared how he manages his frustration on court.He reflected on his growth, saying that a few years ago, he might’ve smashed a racket after losing a tough set, but he hasn’t done that in over three years.&quot;Becoming a father has changed me; I want to set a good example and be remembered for my tennis and the good things I do off the court, such as with my Foundation, not for my outbursts of anger,&quot; Alexander Zverev said.A post on X was shared about his comments, and fans could not help but recall the domestic allegations against him.&quot;This lousy man talks about “being a good example” when, after all the abuses he has committed, he continues EVERY DAY to perpetrate them by denying, totally ignoring his responsibilities, and this speech of his is yet more proof of that. you heinous piece of sh*t,&quot; one fan wrote.𓍼 @kiwincigaLINKthis lousy man talks about “being a good example” when, after all the abuses he has committed, he continues EVERY DAY to perpetrate them by denying, totally ignoring his responsibilities, and this speech of his is yet more proof of that. you heinous piece of shit&quot;Does he think he set a good example when he beat his girlfriend?&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Except for when he hits women, that's okay for his kid to know about,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fans slamming Alexander Zverev after his recent comments.&quot;? were you a good example when you hit your daughter’s mother ?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;Sorry to break it to you rat but you’ll only be remembered for what you did off court than on it,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Bro beating his woman instead of racquet,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Eventually, Alexander Zverev lost to Karen Khachanov in the semifinal of the Canadian Open in Toronto.Alexander Zverev has faced multiple domestic abuse allegationsAlexander Zverev at the National Bank Open - Source: GettyAlexander Zverev has faced multiple domestic abuse allegations over the years, starting in 2020 when his ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, accused him of physical and emotional abuse. The ATP launched a 15-month independent investigation, which concluded in early 2023, citing insufficient evidence to take disciplinary action.In a separate case, Zverev’s former partner and the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, accused him of assault in 2023. A German court initially issued a penalty order, but Zverev contested it, and the case was later dropped following an out-of-court settlement.The German player shares a daughter, Mayla, with Patea. Born in 2021, Mayla lives primarily with her mother, though Zverev has publicly expressed his commitment to being part of her life.Despite the legal closures, Zverev continues to face backlash. During the 2025 Australian Open final, a protester interrupted the trophy ceremony, shouting support for his accusers. While Zverev has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and insists the cases are behind him, the shadow of those allegations continues to follow him in the public eye.