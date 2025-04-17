Tallahassee Challenger 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Emilio Nava vs Tung-Lin Wu

Day 5 at the Tallahassee Challenger will see four Round of 16 matches, which will decide the quarterfinal lineup for the event. The competition so far has been intense, as five of the top eight seeds are already out of the draw.

Ad

Emilio Nava and Murphy Cassone are two home players who will have the crowd's support on Day 5 as they try to advance to the quarterfinals. Let's take a look at the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 of the 2025 Tallahassee Challenger.

#4 Alexis Galarneau vs Joao Lucas Reis da Silva

In Picture: Alexis Galarneau (Getty)

Alexis Galarneau will be taking on Joao Lucas Reis de Silva in the Round of 16 at the Tallahassee Challenger. Galarneau has played two main Tour matches this year, losing both of them. On the Challenger Tour, he has reached four semifinals, without reaching the final. He began his campaign in Tallahassee with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sascha Guemard Wayenburg.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Joao Lucas Reis de Silva has yet to make his main draw appearance on the Tour. The Brazilian won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Steven Diez and 6-1, 6-2 against Genaro Alberto Olivieri to enter the main draw. He began his campaign with a first-round win via retirement against Federico Gomez.

These two players have not played on the main draw, but Galarneau won 7-6 (2), 6-0 in the only Challenger level match the two played in 2023 in Palmas del Mar. The Canadian will be the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Ad

Predicted winner- Alexis Galarneau

#3 Liam Draxl vs Andrea Collarini

In Picture: Liam Draxl (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Liam Draxl will take on Andrea Collarini in the round of 16 at the Tallahassee Challenger. Draxl has yet to make his main draw debut, but has been in fine form on the Challenger Tour this year, reaching three finals but losing them to the likes of Hamad Medjedovic, Alexander Blockx, and Emilio Nava. He began his campaign with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win over Inaki Montes de la Tore in the first round.

Ad

Andrea Collarini has played two main-Tour matches, losing both of them. The Argentine played in the qualifiers at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open this year, but could not enter the main draw. He began his campaign in Tallahassee with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round.

These two players have never played each other, but being the seeded player, Draxl will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Liam Draxl

#2 Murphy Cassone vs Joel Schwaerzler

In Picture: Murphy Cassone (Getty)

Home favorite Murphy Cassone will take on Joel Schwarzler in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Tallahassee Challenger. Cassone has yet to make his main Tour debut, but has reached three semifinals on the Challenger Tour this year. He began his campaign in Tallahassee with a 6-3, 7-5 win over top seed Eliot Spizzirri in the first round.

Ad

Joel Schwaerzler has played two matches on the main Tour, losing both. The Austrian player's form in 2025 has not been good as he has not made it past the second round at any of the Challenger events he has played. He began his campaign in Tallahassee with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Matteo Martineau in the first round.

These two players have not met previously, but current form makes Cassone the favorite for the upcoming match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Murphy Cassone

#1 Emilio Nava vs Tung-lin Wu

Sixth seed and home favorite Emilio Nava will take on Wu Tung-lin in the round of 16 at the 2025 Tallahassee Challenger. Nava has been in sensational form as he has won three successive titles on the Challenger Tour and is on a winning streak of 16 matches. He began his Tallahassee campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Danish Qualifier Christian Sigsgaard in the first round.

Ad

Tung-lin Wu has nine victories on the main Tour, but his form this year has not been good as he lost the only Tour-level match he played at the Davis Cup against Alex Micheslen. He has made no progress on the Challenger Tour either. He began his campaign in Tallahassee with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Gonzalo Bueno in the first round.

Nava is the favorite for the match as he is the seeded player and is currently on a 16-match win streak.

Predicted winner- Emilio Nava

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More