Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 27th edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra will be held from January 2-7, 2023.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic headlines this year's edition. He's joined by Botic van de Zandschulp, Sebastian Baez, Emil Ruusuvuori and Alex Molcan, all ranked in the top 50. Defending champion Joao Sousa won't be making the trip this time.

The tournament is being held in the lead-up to the Australian Open once again. The start of the new season is always an exciting time and with the year's first Grand Slam right around the corner, the contenders will be raring to go. Here's all the relevant information about the tournament:

What is the Tata Open Maharashtra?

It is the only ATP tournament taking place in India. The venue has been moved around a couple of times. The inaugural edition was held in the capital city of New Delhi in 1996, before moving all the way down south to Chennai, where it was held until 2017.

Since 2018, the tournament has been taking place in the city of Pune. It's classified as an ATP 250 level event and is held outdoors on hardcourt. Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Carlos Moya and Patrick Rafter are some of the former winners here.

Venue

The Tata Open Maharashtra will be played at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.

Players

Aslan Karatsev is making his second appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round. Marin Cilic and Sebastian Baez are the recipients of those in the top half of the draw. The former will meet either Roberto Carballes Baena or Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round, while the latter is likely to face Pedro Martinez.

Aslan Karatsev is up against Pablo Andujar in the opening round, while Jaume Munar and Tallon Griekspoor are set to clash in the first round as well.

Botic van de Zandschulp and Emil Ruusuvuori headline the bottom half of the draw and have received a bye as well. Laslo Djere will take on Alex Molcan in the first round here, with Benjamin Bonzi and Filip Krajinovic also lurking in this section of the draw.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds are set to take place on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Main draw matches commence on Monday, January 2. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Thursday and Friday, with the championship round scheduled for Saturday, January 7.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra is $642,735, with a total of 250 ranking points up for grabs. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Points Prize Money Champion 250 $97,760 Runner-up 150 $57,025 Semifinalist 90 $33,525 Quarterfinalist 45 $19,425 Round of 16 20 $11,280 Round of 32 0 $6,895

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can watch the Tata Open Maharashtra live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: All matches will be telecast on Sports 18 & Jio Cinema.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

