Taylor Fritz drops 2-word flattering reaction as girlfriend Morgan Riddle steals the spotlight with Indian Wells outfit

American tennis star Taylor Fritz could not help but gush over his girlfriend Morgan Riddle as he dropped a two-word flattering comment on her latest outfit from the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. Fritz is seeded third at the ATP 1000 event and soared into the third round after a facile win in his second-round contest against Matteo Gigante.

Fritz is among the favourites for the Indian Wells Masters title. He began his campaign in emphatic fashion as he cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 victory against 23-year-old Italian Gigante to ease into the third round.

The American, ranked fourth in the world, next faces Chilean tennis player Alejandro Tabilo on Tuesday (March 11). The 27-year-old has yet to capture his first trophy of the year, and the Indian Wells Masters might just be the perfect platform to end the wait.

He was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open and then slumped to early exits in his next two tournaments. He was the top seed at the Dallas Open and the Delray Beach Open but wasn’t at his best as he was eliminated in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively.

Fritz will be high on motivation as he also has his partner, Riddle, by his side at Indian Wells. Riddle, who is a content creator, recently shared an Instagram post of the outfits she wore at the BNP Paribas Open. She wore a chic white dress with a black collar and styled it with some intricate accessories, captioning her post:

“it’s all grand, and it’s all green!!!”

Fritz dropped a two-word reaction to the post that read:

“God damn 🔥”

Screengrab of Taylor Fritz's comment on Morgan Riddle's post. Source: Instagram @moorrgs

Taylor Fritz has been in a relationship with Morgan since June 2020. Morgan had recently shared some frightening incidents from their travels on the Tour.

Taylor Fritz cuts stylish figure as he turns underwear model for apparel sponsor Boss

Taylor Fritz is among the most stylish players on the men's circuit. Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is among the most stylish tennis players and is known for his elegant presence on and off the court. The American recently showed off his physique in a recent photo shoot for Hugo Boss’ new range of innerwear.

Fritz has been a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss since 2024 and wears the German fashion label's gear both on and off the court. He is only the second male tennis player, after Matteo Berrettini, to be Hugo Boss' ambassador.

That's not all. Fritz had also walked the ramp during the Boss Summer/Spring fashion show in Milan last year.

