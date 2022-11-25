Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe's USA exit 2022 Davis Cup following quarterfinal defeat to Italy

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe's Team USA have been eliminated from the 2022 Davis Cup in the quarterfinals by Italy.

Lorenzo Sonego made the most of his huge serve to upset Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the first match, giving the Italians a 1-0 lead. American Taylor Fritz then tied the score by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini's 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul and Jack Sock in the doubles contest sealed the tie in favor of the Italians. With their victory, Italy advanced to the tournament's semifinals for the first time in eight years. They will next take on the winner between Germany and Canada on Saturday.

Mardy Fish, the captain of the USA, expressed his disappointment with the outcome, stating it was a bummer that they would not be taking home the title.

"I have wanted to win this thing for a very long time as a player and captain. It is not going to happen this year and it stinks. We are going home without the trophy, which is a bummer," Fish said, according to Sky Sports.

While the USA holds a record 32 Davis Cup titles, it hasn't won a title since 2007.

"All the players did an unbelievable job, really lucky to have this team" - Italy's captain Filippo Volandri on Davis Cup QF win

Thanks to a stunning performance by veteran doubles pair Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, Italy have progressed to the semifinals of the 2022 Davis Cup. The pair even joined the Italian fans in signing songs to celebrate their victory.

Speaking after the contest, Filippo Volandri, captain of the Italian squad, stated that he was proud of his team and considered himself "really lucky" to have the players at his disposal.

"I’m really proud of my team, and of this crowd. It’s like we are in Italy! All the players did an unbelievable job. Even Matteo (Berrettini), who couldn’t play because of injury ,is here, and Jannik (Sinner) supporting from home. I am really lucky to have this team," Volandri said.

He praised Lorenzo Sonego for his defeat of Frances Tiafoe and said that he always counted on him despite him having gone through a "tough" year.

"Everyone is ready to do the job whenever I call them, and I’m really proud of all of them. Sonego has had a tough year, but I knew he could do unbelievable things in the Davis Cup and he did," he expressed.

