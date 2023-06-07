Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrate 3-year anniversary

American tennis star Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently marked their third anniversary as a couple with a special dinner.

Riddle, 23, has amassed a large following on TikTok and Instagram for her fashion, beauty, and travel content. She is also known for giving fans an inside look at the world of competitive tennis and making the sport more appealing to the younger generation.

The couple met through mutual friends and have been traveling the world together for Fritz’s tournaments. They often document their adventures and show their support for each other on social media.

On June 2, Riddle posted a story on Instagram of her and Fritz having an anniversary dinner at a restaurant.

“Celebrating 3 years of @taylor_fritz being obsessed with me,” Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Before Fritz started dating Riddle, he was married to his childhood sweetheart and fellow tennis player, Raquel Pedraza. The two had known each other since they were 12 and competed in junior tennis tournaments together. They got engaged in Paris in 2015. In 2017, Fritz and Pedraza became parents following the birth of their son, Jordan, who often traveled with them on tour.

However, their marriage did not work out, and the pair announced their divorce in December 2019, citing irreconcilable differences. Fritz said that the split was friendly and that they remained friends and co-parents.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares how they handle jetlag differently

Morgan Riddle recently opened up about how they handle jetlag differently. Fritz returned from the French Open and is still feeling the effects of jetlag. He will take some time to rest and recover before competing again.

Riddle posted a story on Instagram on June 6, that showed Fritz laying on his stomach on the couch. He looked exhausted and sleepy.

“We experience jetlag differently”, Riddle wrote on Instagram.

The ninth seed had a disappointing exit from the French Open. He was defeated by Francisco Cerundolo, a 24-year-old qualifier from Argentina, in the third round on Friday. Cerundolo pulled off a stunning upset, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

It was a huge surprise, as Fritz was considered to be one of the potential candidates for the quarterfinals. He had shown great form and confidence in his previous matches. However, Cerundolo played a very high level of tennis and was able to exploit Fritz’s occasional errors. He also showed remarkable composure and nerve in the crucial moments.

Riddle was a constant source of support for her boyfriend throughout his French Open run. She was present in the stands and cheered him on enthusiastically. Riddle previously expressed her pride and admiration for her boyfriend's resilience and determination after he underwent successful knee surgery earlier this year.

