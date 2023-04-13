Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a motivational note the American wrote to himself after his third-round defeat to Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2021.

In 2021, Fritz suffered a knee injury at the French Open and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair. Despite undergoing knee surgery to combat the injury, he made his return to compete at Wimbledon just three weeks later.

Ranked World No. 40, Fritz defeated compatriot Brandon Nakashima in four closely contested sets. He then took on Steve Johnson in a thrilling five-set encounter. Fritz was leading by two sets when Johnson mounted a comeback and leveled their scores heading into the fifth set, which Fritz won 6-4.

The 25-year-old was up against a tough challenge from fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the third round. The American won the first set in a thrilling tiebreak, but was unable to keep the momentum going, losing the next three sets.

Following his loss, Taylor Fritz penned a note to himself, stating that he believed nobody in the world was underachieving harder than he was. He recognized his potential and talent, but acknowledged that his ranking was not reflective of his capabilities, and urged himself to "get [his] sh*t together."

"Nobody in the world is underachieving harder than you, you are so f*cking good but 40 in the world get your f*cking sh*t together," Fritz wrote at the time.

His girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared the note dated July 3, 2021 on social media.

"A note Taylor wrote himself on the bus at Wimbledon on my phone after he lost and dropped out of the top 40 hahaha," she posted.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the Monte-Carlo Masters 3R

Taylor Fritz at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Currently competing at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Taylor Fritz defeated Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the tournament.

Fritz saved two set points while serving at 5-6 to force a tiebreak in the first set. He then saved another three set points in a thrilling tiebreak to clinch the first set.

He was clinical in the second set as he broke Wawrinka's serve twice to win 7-6(10), 6-2.

Taylor Fritz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Lehecka defeated Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets 6-1, 7-5 in the first round before taking out 2022 Monte-Carlo semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4), 6-4 to book his spot against the American.

