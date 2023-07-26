American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her thoughts on the new 'Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie.

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since 2020 and have been traveling the world together for his tennis tournaments. Riddle, who is an influencer and a model, posted snaps of her watching the movie in a theater and gushed about how much she loved it.

The Barbie movie is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig. It is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and features Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The plot follows Barbie, who gets expelled from Barbieland for being imperfect and eccentric and goes on a journey of self-discovery in the human world with Ken.

Riddle posted a few stories on her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 26, showing her excitement for the Barbie movie. The first story featured a snap of the the screen with Warner Bros. logo and another featured an ongoing musical number in the movie.

"The things a singular random musical number in a movie does to me. Target audience reached," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Riddle posted another picture of her in a barbie themed dress at the end of the movie, sharing her overall thoughts about the movie.

"I'm obsessed if I wasn't laughing I was crying. I started crying like 6 mins in. The mothers line at the end BROKE ME iykyk. If you didn't "get" the movie you should read women don't owe you pretty by Florence given. I've decided everyone is now a Barbie. I need the I am kenough hoodie immediately," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz and Yibing Wu set for second ATP Tour meeting in Atlanta

On Thursday, July 27, an enthralling match is set to take place at the Atlanta Open's round of 16. Taylor Fritz, currently ranked 9th in the world and the tournament's top seed will be competing against Yibing Wu, who holds the 89th position globally and previously won the Dallas championship.

Fritz, who won his fifth career title at Delray Beach in July, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing grass season, where he went 3-4 and lost in the second round of Wimbledon.

Wu, on the other hand, is enjoying a breakthrough year, having won his maiden ATP Tour title at Dallas in February, and reaching his first ATP 250 quarterfinal at Geneva. The 23-year-old Chinese player just beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets in the previous round.

This will be the second meeting between Taylor Fritz and Yibing Wu on the ATP Tour, with Wu winning in three sets in the Dallas Open semifinals.