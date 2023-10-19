Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle oozed charisma in their latest photoshoot for the C Magazine (C California Style & Culture).

Fritz and Riddle were chosen as the cover stars for the 2023 Fashionable Living edition of the C Magazine. In a series of captures, the couple donned several autumn-inspired looks and explored layered fashion, with elements of the grunge aesthetic. They posed together in a few of the clicks, showing off their chemistry.

This isn’t the first time that the pair has posed together for a publication. They recently dazzled in a photoshoot for the New York Times as well.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are one of the most popular couples in the tennis world and have been together since 2020. Riddle, a social media influencer, often accompanies the American No. 1 to his tournaments and is spotted in the stands cheering for him. She also documents their touring life, which can be viewed on her YouTube vlogging channel.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion has previously credited Riddle for bringing out the best in him and appreciated her contribution to his career.

Taylor Fritz unsuccessful in Tokyo, fails to defend Japan Open title

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Japan Open in Tokyo

Taylor Fritz, who is fighting for one of the four remaining spots in the 2023 ATP Finals, failed to recreate his past glory at the ongoing Japan Open in Tokyo. The American, ranked World No. 9, was the top seed at the ATP 500 event. Additionally, he was the defending champion.

Entering the tournament with high hopes, Fritz convincingly defeated former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round. Fritz, however, fell short in the very next round, in what was an unexpected loss.

He went down against Japanese wild card entrant, 20-year-old Shintaro Mochizuki, on Thursday, October 19. The home hope outlasted Taylor Fritz in two hours and one minute, following a three-set roller-coaster.

Fritz staged the perfect start to the contest, claiming the opener 6-0. The American, however, faltered in the seventh game of the second set, gifting Shintaro Mochizuki a consequential break. The Japanese firmly held on to the lead, closing out the set 6-4.

It was Taylor Fritz's match to lose thereafter. Fritz broke Mochizuki in the sixth game of the decider. The defending champion consolidated the break to establish a 5-2 lead. In the eighth game of the set, he found himself just two points away from victory, with the score reading 6-0, 4-6, 5-2 (40-40). Fritz, however, failed to capitalize on the opportunity and soon lost his break advantage as well.

With overwhelming support from the home crowd, World No. 215 Shintaro Mochizuki went on to stage the comeback of his career so far, closing out the encounter against the former World No. 5 in the tiebreak, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The Japanese, who stunned Tomas Etcheverry in the opening round, will now take on Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the semifinals of the ATP 500 on Friday, October 20.

Fritz, meanwhile, will now look for deep runs at the upcoming Swiss Indoors Basel and the Paris Masters in hopes of booking his place in the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.