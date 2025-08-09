  • home icon
  • Taylor Fritz gives sharp response disagreeing with WTA star after she makes fun of other tennis players' parking skills at Cincinnati Open

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:50 GMT
National Bank Open 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz contradicted Eva Lys when she called out the driver of an Escalade for not parking properly during her stay in Cincinnati. Fritz has touched down in Cincinnati for the last North American swing before the US Open.

Taylor Fritz, the current American No. 1, was on the Canadian Open title run but succumbed to eventual champion and countryman Ben Shelton in the semifinals, losing straight sets. He also had a narrow exit at the grass-court Major this year. Now, on the final lap before gracing the US Open, where he shyly missed the title in 2024, the 27-year-old highlighted the inconveniences in parking he faced in Cincinnati.

German player Eva Lys, who will be head-on with Madison Keys in the Cincinnati second round, called out a player with an Escalade for bad parking. Continuing the momentum of the trend that started a while ago, Lys shared her video on Instagram story, saying:

"I know some people have been posting parking skills of tennis players and i’m just gonna keep going because what the hell is this guys. Car #35, get your shit together.”

Resharing an X post featuring Lys' video, Fritz shifted the blame to the inconvenient parking spaces, suggesting they were too small to accommodate the Escalades that most players drive. Sharing an anecdote, Fritz wrote:

"To be fair we all have MASSIVE Escalades and the hotel parking spots are insanely small…. I spend 10 min last night trying to get into a spot."
Taylor Fritz won the Stuttgart Open and Lexus Eastbourne Open titles this year.

Taylor Fritz once slammed the hectic schedule of the ATP that forced him to play in the Washington Open

Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open - (Source: Getty)
Joining the forces, Taylor Fritz expressed his discontent with having to play the Citi Open due to an ATP rule, making it mandatory for players to participate in a certain number of 500 matches. After falling short in advancing to the Washington Open semifinals, he talked about the difficulty players have in getting adequate rest during the tour. Speaking in a press conference before the Canadian Open, he said:

"I mean, this is a tough part of the year because there's not really any weeks that make sense to take off. It's 1000s, and to be honest, last week, and don't get me wrong, I really like DC and I like playing the tournament, but with how busy my grass court schedule was, I would have probably opted out of it. But there's a new rule: you have to play a certain number of 500 events, or you get a zero on your record. Because I was injured in the year, I missed two 500s, so I actually had to play DC in order to give myself a chance to meet my, like, 500 quota for the year."

Taylor Fritz will be on the title run at the US Open, where he will partner with Elena Rybakina in the mixed doubles. He has amassed ten ATP Tour singles titles and also reached the ATP Tour Finals in 2024.

