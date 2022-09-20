"I’ve never beaten him, I would love to have a shot at it" - Taylor Fritz hoping to face Roger Federer at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz is hoping to take on Roger Federer at the Laver Cup later this month with the hope of picking up his first career win against the veteran before he hangs up his racket.

Federer recently announced his decision to retire from the sport he has dominated for more than two decades, with the Laver Cup being the last ATP event he will be competing in.

Speaking to the official website of the tournament, Fritz stated that he's hopeful of meeting Federer on the court at the O2 Arena in London.

“I would love to play Fed. I’ve played Roger twice and I’ve never beaten him. I would love to have a shot at it,” he said.

The pair have faced each other twice, with Fritz losing both encounters - at the Stuttgart Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019.

Besides Roger Federer, the American would also welcome a clash with Rafael Nadal. He has faced the Spaniard twice this year with contrasting results, beating him to win the Indian Wells title before losing in five sets in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

“I would love to get on court with him again and have another chance It’s amazing for him to be going the way that he is and for as long as he has been. It’s crazy that he’s still competing at the absolute highest level,” he expressed.

Carlos Alcaraz also hoping to join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for a tennis match

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are rumored to play an exhibition match in Spain soon.

Taylor Fritz isn't the only player hoping to be involved against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The US Open champion and recently crowned World No. 1 is also eyeing game time with the legends, albeit at home in Spain.

With Federer announcing that the Laver Cup will be the last ATP event he will take part in, fans have been hopeful that he will continue to take part in exhibition events. Not long after, there were rumors that Real Madrid Football Club were planning a Federer-Nadal clash as a tribute to their iconic rivalry in Madrid.

Speaking during a recent interview with COPE during his Davis Cup duties in Valencia, Alcaraz opened up about the possibility of playing alongside the two tennis greats at the Bernabeu stadium.

"I would love to play at the Bernabéu, and even more so with Rafa," Carlos Alcaraz said, adding, "But now a Rafa-Federer throws more; It would be nice to see that match. But I hope they tell me to play it, I would be delighted."

