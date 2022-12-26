"Taylor Fritz needs to speak for himself" - Tennis fans react to American player's bold assumption about homosexuality being acceptable on ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz’s recent statements about homosexual men in tennis have caught the attention of tennis fans around the world.

In a recent interview, the American tennis player admitted that the lack of openly gay men in tennis made little statistical sense. Fritz also asserted that he, his peers, and other players on tour would be okay if any colleague was to come out.

"I’m not sure if there are homosexual tennis players in the top 100. I don’t know. Statistically speaking, there should be. Statistically. I think it’s odd, because I feel like a player would be accepted," Fritz said in an interview with Clay Tenis, adding, "Myself and my friends, other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting."

Although Taylor Fritz’s comments may have been well-intended, tennis fans did not take well to the World No. 9’s seeming ignorance about the delicate subject.

Many fans suggested that the American was wrong in making the assumption that everybody on the ATP Tour would be accepting of gay tennis players.

"He has the right idea but players need to stop talking as if they’re the representative of the whole tour, it wouldn’t be considered and accepted by the whole tour, Taylor needs to just speak for himself cause there’s more power in that," one fan voiced.

TomTom @TomToTheTom Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" https://t.co/IDxRFu8nWw He has the right idea but players need to stop talking as if they’re the representative of the whole tour, it wouldn’t be considered and accepted by the whole tour, Taylor needs to just speak for himself cause there’s more power in that twitter.com/marioboc17/sta… He has the right idea but players need to stop talking as if they’re the representative of the whole tour, it wouldn’t be considered and accepted by the whole tour, Taylor needs to just speak for himself cause there’s more power in that twitter.com/marioboc17/sta…

Another fan expressed doubt about Taylor Fritz’s accepting nature, having witnessed Team World’s unseemly behavior at the Laver Cup.

"Why would it even matter? So lame…and I wouldn’t take Fritz’ word that he’ll accept that person. Refer to his and other Americans’ behavior at the recent Laver Cup! Lowlife frat boys, " the fan commented.

Maverick @lucky_turtles8 @marioboc17 Why would it even matter? So lame…and I wouldn’t take Fritz’ word that he’ll accept that person. Refer to his and other Americans’ behavior at the recent Laver Cup! Lowlife frat boys🤨 @marioboc17 Why would it even matter? So lame…and I wouldn’t take Fritz’ word that he’ll accept that person. Refer to his and other Americans’ behavior at the recent Laver Cup! Lowlife frat boys🤨

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

rowan @rowakina Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" https://t.co/IDxRFu8nWw its great that u wouldnt have issues but u cant speak for everyone twitter.com/marioboc17/sta… its great that u wouldnt have issues but u cant speak for everyone twitter.com/marioboc17/sta…

P. Gareth Morgan @pgcmorgan @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias Lots of players on the tour from countries where the overwhelming majority of people are anti-LGBTQ (take a peak at the Ukraine for example). Some folks may not feel the same way about things as Mr. Fritz does. @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias Lots of players on the tour from countries where the overwhelming majority of people are anti-LGBTQ (take a peak at the Ukraine for example). Some folks may not feel the same way about things as Mr. Fritz does.

Chris @PSWhore @RelevantTennis @_claymagazine I’m not going to call bullshit on this one just yet because I think a gay man probably would be accepted. But this year, we had NK famously call Tsitsipas “soft” and the Greek yogurt and daddy jokes at Laver Cup. Maybe if some of these players grow up it could work. @RelevantTennis @_claymagazine I’m not going to call bullshit on this one just yet because I think a gay man probably would be accepted. But this year, we had NK famously call Tsitsipas “soft” and the Greek yogurt and daddy jokes at Laver Cup. Maybe if some of these players grow up it could work.

michael epps @michael_epps @josemorgado Straight players always say that, yet gay men still don’t feel comfortable enough to come out publicly. I appreciate his words, but how would they behave toward these players in the locker room?🥹🤔 @josemorgado Straight players always say that, yet gay men still don’t feel comfortable enough to come out publicly. I appreciate his words, but how would they behave toward these players in the locker room?🥹🤔

FeloniMacaroni @FeloniM @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias As much as I like him, this is a rather short sighted and unreflective opinion of a male white, economically privileged cis dude. I appreciate his good will though. @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias As much as I like him, this is a rather short sighted and unreflective opinion of a male white, economically privileged cis dude. I appreciate his good will though.

Annie Hall @ahall230 @marioboc17 For goodness sake, it’s nearly 2023. Homosexuality should be totallly acceptable in sport, but I suppose players might think that sponsorship would be affected so that’s why they keep quiet. @marioboc17 For goodness sake, it’s nearly 2023. Homosexuality should be totallly acceptable in sport, but I suppose players might think that sponsorship would be affected so that’s why they keep quiet.

Jake @wholelottajake @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias not to generalise but sadly I think there are still many ignorant players and officials who are from backgrounds that are less accepting. hard for lgbtq players with atp and wta tournaments in Qatar, Dubai etc. @_claymagazine @Taylor_Fritz97 @varelanahmias not to generalise but sadly I think there are still many ignorant players and officials who are from backgrounds that are less accepting. hard for lgbtq players with atp and wta tournaments in Qatar, Dubai etc.

krysalys' krysmas 🎄 @krysalysonline twitter.com/marioboc17/sta… Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" Taylor Fritz: "I’m not sure if there are homosexual players in the top 100. Statistically speaking, they should be. I feel like a player would be accepted. Myself and other players on tour wouldn’t have any issues with it, it would be normal and I think people would be accepting" https://t.co/IDxRFu8nWw not we have another investigator not we have another investigator 😭 twitter.com/marioboc17/sta…

When Felix Auger-Aliassime voiced concerns about lack of openly gay tennis players, similar to Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime made statements similar to Taylor Fritz in 2021

Similar to Taylor Fritz, Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime had expressed his concerns about the lack of openly homosexual tennis players on the ATP Tour.

During a press conference at the 2021 US Open, the World No. 6 stated that he would be very welcoming if any colleague was to come out.

"It’s important these days to be aware of that and to be open-minded and the ATP needs to do that, in today’s time it’s needed," Felix Auger-Aliassime had stated.

"The reason we don’t have openly gay players on the ATP Tour, I’m not sure of the reason, but I feel me, as a player, it would be very open, very welcome. Statistically, there should be some, but for now there’s not," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes