"Taylor Fritz putting up a better fight than Novak Djokovic" - Fans applaud American despite heartbreaking Wimbledon SF loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz suffered a heartbreaking four-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which prompted fans to react to the American's defeat to the two-time defending champion at SW19. Some also wondered how Fritz lost in the moment he did, because at one stage, he seemed favorite to extend the match and take it to a decisive fifth set.

On Friday, July 11, ATP No. 5 Fritz did his best to keep pace with the electric, second-ranked Alcaraz. However, the American's best came up short on the day as the Spaniard, for large parts of the contest, was simply impenetrable. Ultimately, it was the defending champion who prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6). Fritz though, had two set points in the fourth set, but made critical errors that proved pivotal in shaping the outcome.

Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were appreciative of Taylor Fritz's fiercely competitive display on the day. However, they also suggested that the American should have put the fourth set to bed and taken the match to a fifth. One also opined that Fritz was much better against Carlos Alcaraz than Novak Djokovic was later on in his semifinal outing against Jannik Sinner. The Serb lost 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 to the Italian.

"Taylor Fritz putting up a better fight than Novak Djokovic, you love to see it 🫡," a fan wrote in the aftermath of the Serb's chastening loss to reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

"Fritz choked the tiebreak,but he still deserves respect,with some luck he might win a slam in the foreseeable future," commented another.

"How did Fritz not win that tiebreaker," another fan chimed in.

"He (Fritz) could have won the match," added one.

"I took some heat a couple of years ago when I said the Big 3 was not a huge deal in America. What I meant by that is Americans are wanting to see another American champion. Fritz, Shelton, Paul, they are close. I think it is going to take a break in the draw for one to win it," weighed in yet another.

"Fritz was awesome. Proved me wrong. I thought he would struggle in this tournament. The dude proved he is indeed a top-5 player. Can't wait to see him at the US Open," stated one.

In the buildup to Fritz and Alcaraz's semifinal showdown at SW19, the American's coach had assessed the Spaniard's incredible on-court variety.

"That's part of the intangibles that Carlos has" - Taylor Fritz's coach ahead of pupil's loss to Spaniard at Wimbledon 2025

Taylor Fritz (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's coach Michael Russell had highlighted the comprehensive style of play Carlos Alcaraz brings to the court ahead of the pair's high-profile meeting in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"That's part of the intangibles that Carlos has, his ability to explosively move around the court and his variety. He's able to serve and volley, he's able to hit drop shots, he's got great touch, and he's also able to hit winners from a lot of different court positions. So you expect him to hit some amazing shots and the crowd's going to be entertained," Russell said.

Alcaraz is set to lock horns once again with rival Sinner in the men's singles final at SW19 this year. They very recently contested their maiden clash in a Major final at the 2025 French Open, where the duo produced a five-hour-29-minute spectacle, with the Spaniard ultimately emerging triumphant.

