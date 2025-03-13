"Taylor Fritz really cursed himself" - Fans react to American's sudden makeover preceding his Indian Wells crash-out

Taylor Fritz underwent a mid-tournament makeover at the Indian Wells and fans have blamed it for his exit. The American got a new trim while competing at the BNP Paribas Open and was ousted during the very match he debuted it.

Ad

Fritz, the third seed at the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, faced Jack Draper in the fourth round on Wednesday, March 12. Both the competitors were in good form in the tournament but the Brit outclassed the American 7-5, 6-4.

After his loss, an X account posted about Fritz's new haircut. With an image of the American from his battle against Draper, they captioned the post:

"Fritz with a haircut mid tournament during Indian Wells"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans, however, were unhappy with the idea of getting a haircut mid-tournament. Although a few fans liked the cut, many slammed it for the timing and eventual exit.

"Bro really cursed himself," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Diabolical trim😭 looking like a lego man," another fan commented.

"He shouldn’t have cut his hair," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans claiming Taylor Fritz's haircut was a reason for his Indian Wells exit.

"He messed with the flow," one fan wrote.

"Dude, i didn't want to write anything about it but now other's a writing about it, I will make my opinion know "don't change while you are competing"; that's my superstition; I'm sticking to it. Every time Fritz changes his hair or something in the midst of a competing he loses," another fan opined.

Ad

One fan was displeased with the look itself, writing:

"Big downgrade looks wise"

Draper, meanwhile, was happy with the way he performed against World No. 4 and believed that he had put enough pressure on him.

"I think that put a lot of pressure on Taylor Fritz" - Jack Draper assesses his win over the American at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference after getting the better of Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells, Jack Draper expressed satisfaction with his performance.

Ad

"Yeah, I think I played a really high-level match. I think I struggled here in the past with my serve, but I thought that I served great today, and I think that put a lot of pressure on him," Jack Draper said.

"Returned well, as well. I think everything was sort of clicking today and really, really happy with my performance," he added.

Ad

The match was tightly contested early on, with both players holding serve efficiently through the first ten games. Draper acknowledged the challenge of facing Fritz, whose quick service games applied pressure on return. However, he also felt he was maintaining a similar rhythm on his own serve.

The Brit believes he played aggressively in the key moments and capitalized on a crucial service break. With the win, Draper advances to the quarterfinals, where he will face Ben Shelton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback