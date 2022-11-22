Taylor Fritz's coach sings praises for his success after a breakthrough 2022 season

American tennis player Taylor Fritz had a breakthrough season in 2022, winning three titles and ending the year with a semifinal run at the year-end championships and a 45-21 win/loss record. In 2022, Fritz achieved some significant milestones such as entering the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career and reaching the first quarter-final of his career at Wimbledon.

His coach, Michael Russell, took to social media to reflect on the season and congratulated Fritz for his accomplishments and also spoke about the upcoming season.

"What a 2022 for Taylor Fritz and team! Goals accomplished and new goals created…3 ATP titles, semifinals of Nitto ATP Finals, Top 10 year-end finish! Looking forward to 2023!" Michael Russell wrote.

Michael Russell @MRusselltennis

Goals accomplished and new goals created…

3 ATP titles, semifinals of Nitto ATP Finals, Top 10 year end finish!

Looking forward to 2023!

"I think that I've proved that I belong in the top 10 and I belong here" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz celebrates his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 ATP Finals

In his debut at the 2022 ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal before succumbing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

In his post-match press conference after losing to Djokovic in Turin, Taylor Fritz revealed that he believes to be at the top echelons of the sport and was there to stay.

"I absolutely feel like I belong. I think that I've proved that I belong in the top 10 and I belong here. I just need to keep working hard. Fortunately for me, I think there's a lot of positives to take out of this year where I finished," Fritz said.

"I finished where I did and I missed pretty much the whole clay court season, didn't have any training going into the beginning of the hard court season. I was dealing with injuries, and I still was able to produce a really solid year. I'm just excited to kind of get back to work, keep improving, next year look to cement my spot even more," the American said.

After his loss, the 25-year-old sang praises for the ATP Finals and hoped to return to the event multiple times in the future.

"I think the event's amazing. I like that you can lose a match and still have the opportunity to come back and improve. It's a whole different thing. I've never lost a match and then immediately had to just, like, lock in straight back to it, do everything after the match the same as I would if I had won because I have to get ready to play again," he added.

