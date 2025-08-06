Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan goes on shopping spree after raiding American's wardrobe, cheers him on in style as he reaches Canadian Open SF

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, planned to go on a shopping spree to refresh her wardrobe as she continues to support the American player from the stands at the ongoing Canadian Open. Fritz, who is the second seed at the tournament, reached his second Masters 1000 semifinal in 2025, having reached the last-four in Miami as well.

Fritz and Morgan met thorugh a dating app in 2020, and grew close to each other during the pandemic. Since then, they have been one of the dynamic couples in the tennis world, with Fritz showcasing his talents on the court and Morgan creating innovative digital content that integrates fashion and travel into the lives of professional tennis players.

Recently, Riddle shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing the outfit she had been wearing to Fritz's matches for the American's last three matches. The influencer stated that she had been wearing most of her boyfriend's clothes during the tournament.

" Me, taylor boss clothes that I've been wearing for the last three matches," wrote Morgan

Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shows off her outfits at the Canadian Open (Source: Instagram)

Riddle also shared a photo, showing that she had gone on a shopping spree to renew her wardrobe. She had not initially planned on coming to Toronto, and hence was facing a shortage of clothes to wear.

" i was not planning on coming to toronto & all i have with me are boating outfits and sequins from france so shopping day it is" wrote Morgan

Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, goes on a shopping spree in Toronto (Source: Instagram)

Taylor Fritz will either play Ben Shelton or Alex de Minaur at the Canadian Open semifinal, which is scheduled for August 6 (Wednesday).

Taylor Fritz looks to build up form before the US Open this month

In Picture: Fritz in action (Getty)

Taylor Fritz is looking to build up his form before the US Open, where he finished as the runner-up last year, losing against Jannik Sinner in the final. Fritz began his North American hard-court swing with a quarterfinal loss at the Citi DC Open, losing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 5-7 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

At the Canadian Open, Fritz has shown good form, winning against the likes of Roberto Carballes Baena, Matteo Arnaldi, and Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarterfinals. In the last eight, he won 6-3, 7-6 (4) against sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

Playing a lot of matches in the lead-up to a Grand Slam has worked for Taylor Fritz recently. Before this year's Wimbledon, he played three consecutive events before the Major, winning two titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. As a result, he had his best result at SW19, reaching the semifinal, where he lost against Carlos Alcaraz.

